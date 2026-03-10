Bishop Hiiboro celebrates “faithful and courageous women of South Sudan” in Women’s Day tribute

Bishop Eduardo Hiiboro Kussala of the Catholic Diocese of Tombura-Yambio has paid glowing tribute to women, saying South Sudanese women remain faithful and courageous despite the many challenges they face.

In a statement posted in the Eye Radio comment section in reaction to a post about a Women’s Day celebration organized by the Azande Women Welfare Organization, the senior clergy prayed for God to give women “the courage of Esther; the wisdom of Deborah; the faithfulness of Ruth, and the quiet strength of Mary.”

Below is an excerpt of Bishop Hiiboro’s poem dedicated to South Sudanese women:

On International Women’s Day (Lent 2026)

Loving and Merciful God,

we thank You for the gift of women,

especially the faithful and courageous women of South Sudan,

who carry hope, nurture life, and sustain families and communities.

Your Word says:

“God created mankind in His own image; male and female He created them.” (Genesis 1:27)

Lord, we remember Mary, the Mother of Jesus,

whose humble “Yes” brought salvation,

and Mary Magdalene, faithful at the Cross

and first witness of the Resurrection.

Strengthen all women with the courage of Esther,

the wisdom of Deborah,

the faithfulness of Ruth,

and the quiet strength of Mary.

“She is clothed with strength and dignity,

and she laughs without fear of the future.”, (Proverbs 31:25)

Bless mothers, daughters, grandmothers, widows, and all women

who work tirelessly for peace, hope, and love.

Comfort their hearts, renew their courage,

and protect them in all trials.

We entrust them to the care of the Blessed Virgin Mary,

Mother of Hope, that they may walk in faith, joy, and dignity.

“The Lord gives strength to His people;

the Lord blesses His people with peace.” (Psalm 29:11)

Amen.