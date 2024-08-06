Bishop Carlassare is set for Bentiu church mission

The new Bishop of the catholic diocese of Bentiu has described his assignment to Bentiu as a journey towards reconciliation between the citizens of Unity and Lakes States.

Bishop Carlassare arrived on Tuesday in Juba where he will leave from for Bentiu due this week.

The Rumbek Clergy who was appointed on July 23, is expected to be installed as the Diocesan Bishop of the newly erected catholic church of Bentiu on Sunday.

“It is with great joy that I welcome the direction of this new diocese which is a gift for everybody. For me, it is a sign that God wants to be close to us and the church”, said the comboni missionary upon his arrival at Juba International Airport where he was received by dozens of faithful.

The religious leader said he welcomed his going to Bentui, adding that it’s a divine call for him to be close to both the people of Unity and Lakes States.

“The Holy Father, the Bishops and all priests want to be close to the people of Unity to journey together towards his reconciliation and the specialty get that liberation or we call it salvation that God is preparing for us which is alive to the full.

“So, I acknowledge also the suffering of the people of this area not only because of the past conflict but also now the floods.”

The Italian-born Bishop stressed the need for the church to forge unity and reconcile the two neighboring communities.

” We are so close but sometimes also divided. So we will put down that border and create bridges and roads so that we can really be united and also enjoy the beauty of our country together,” he added.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter