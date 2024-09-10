10th September 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Bilpam urged to secure release of SSPDF soldiers held by UPDF for 2-month

Bilpam urged to secure release of SSPDF soldiers held by UPDF for 2-month

Author: Darlington Moses | Published: 4 hours ago

SSPDF Chief of Defense Forces, Gen. Santino Deng Wol - Credit | Office of the President | July 26, 2022

The commander at Owiny-Ki-Bul military barracks has urged the South Sudan Defense Forces headquarters in Bilpam to expedite the release of three soldiers detained by UPDF nearly two months ago.

In mid-July, the Ugandan People’s Defense Forces detained the soldiers after summoning them to a meeting, but no reason for their arrest was provided.

Col. Peter Ochilo, the SSPDF Deputy Chief Instructor at the Owiny-Ki-Bul Training Center, expressed concern over the soldiers’ well-being and the lack of information regarding their detention.

He is urging both South Sudanese and Ugandan authorities to resolve the situation and ensure the soldiers’ return.

“As their commander, I need these soldiers to be released and sent back to me because the reason for their arrests remains unknown and I don’t know what happened exactly,” Col Ochilo said.

“This is my appeal to my high authority plus those who have taken action of arresting these three soldiers from my side here,” he said.

“We are only asking for their speedy release because there is no statement brought to us here indicating reasons for their arrest.

“Our border there is complicated, there are penetrations every day by the UPDF. The population there is disrupted continuously followed by the UPDF and an excuse to leave their land. This is what happens every day.”

Efforts to reach the Ugandan authority were futile.

However, the SSPDF spokesperson Gen. Lul Ruai Koang informed Eye Radio that the Chief of Defense Forces had requested the release of the three detained soldiers.

Currently on air

21:00:00 - 21:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan plans to build oil pipeline to Djibouti 1

South Sudan plans to build oil pipeline to Djibouti

Published September 4, 2024

6 South Sudanese win scholarships to study masters in UK 2

6 South Sudanese win scholarships to study masters in UK

Published September 9, 2024

Kalisto’s wife says informed about husband’s release 3

Kalisto’s wife says informed about husband’s release

Published September 6, 2024

South Sudan blames Petronas over pollution in oilfields 4

South Sudan blames Petronas over pollution in oilfields

Published September 4, 2024

Yakani welcomes Kalisto Ladu’s release, demands accountability 5

Yakani welcomes Kalisto Ladu’s release, demands accountability

Published September 6, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

International Literacy Day: U.S. gov’t urges S. Sudan to address literacy crisis

Published 2 hours ago

South Africa edges South Sudan 3-2 with last-minute goal

Published 2 hours ago

Ugandan athlete’s former boyfriend dies from burns after fatal Attack

Published 3 hours ago

Parliament summons key ministers, governors over insecurity and border issues

Published 3 hours ago

Gov’t seeks input on S. Sudan’s position for 2024 UN General Assembly

Published 3 hours ago

Bilpam urged to secure release of SSPDF soldiers held by UPDF for 2-month

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th September 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.