Bilpam urged to secure release of SSPDF soldiers held by UPDF for 2-month

The commander at Owiny-Ki-Bul military barracks has urged the South Sudan Defense Forces headquarters in Bilpam to expedite the release of three soldiers detained by UPDF nearly two months ago.



In mid-July, the Ugandan People’s Defense Forces detained the soldiers after summoning them to a meeting, but no reason for their arrest was provided.

Col. Peter Ochilo, the SSPDF Deputy Chief Instructor at the Owiny-Ki-Bul Training Center, expressed concern over the soldiers’ well-being and the lack of information regarding their detention.

He is urging both South Sudanese and Ugandan authorities to resolve the situation and ensure the soldiers’ return.

“As their commander, I need these soldiers to be released and sent back to me because the reason for their arrests remains unknown and I don’t know what happened exactly,” Col Ochilo said.

“This is my appeal to my high authority plus those who have taken action of arresting these three soldiers from my side here,” he said.

“We are only asking for their speedy release because there is no statement brought to us here indicating reasons for their arrest.

“Our border there is complicated, there are penetrations every day by the UPDF. The population there is disrupted continuously followed by the UPDF and an excuse to leave their land. This is what happens every day.”

Efforts to reach the Ugandan authority were futile.

However, the SSPDF spokesperson Gen. Lul Ruai Koang informed Eye Radio that the Chief of Defense Forces had requested the release of the three detained soldiers.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter