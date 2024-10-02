Bilpam outlines key issues from South Sudan-Uganda army chiefs meeting

The South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) headquarters has issued a statement outlining the key issues discussed during the recent meeting between the army chiefs of South Sudan and Uganda in Kampala.



In a statement to Eye Radio, Major General Lul Ruai Koang noted that the discussions included concerns about UPDF border encroachment.

Since July 2024, there have been multiple reports of Ugandan encroachment into South Sudan, particularly in Eastern Equatoria’s Magwi and Budi Counties, as well as in Central Equatoria’s Kajo-Keji County.

This encroachment has involved the Ugandan army harassing residents, forcibly removing them from their farmland, establishing military outposts across the border, and installing a Global Positioning System (GPS) within South Sudanese territory.

In July, an attack by Ugandan game rangers in the Kidepo Game Reserve in Budi County resulted in the deaths of over 12 people.

Local authorities reported that the rangers, operating across the border, claimed ownership of Kanangorok, a region in Lotukei Payam.

Last month, the South Sudan army chief paid a courtesy visit to his Ugandan counterpart, where they discussed strategies to de-escalate border tensions.

Speaking to Eye Radio, on October 2, army spokesperson Maj Gen Lul announced that both armies agreed to cease hostilities along the border.

“They agreed on four or five points, including a commitment to prevent further encroachment into South Sudan’s territory,” Gen. Lul explained.

“The second point is that both armies should observe and maintain a cordial and harmonious working relationship along the common borders,” he said.

“They agreed for trade and commerce to continue using the agreed upon entry points.”

Regarding the installation of the GPS within South Sudanese territory, Lul stated that both Uganda and Sudan were once British colonies.

He emphasized that the colonial-era borders established by the British should be used to delineate the boundaries between the two nations.

