Bilpam mourns one of its finest commanders Lt. Gen. Bior Ajang

Author: Lugala Mulai | Published: 2 hours ago

Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai Koang - SSPDF spokesperson during a press conference at the SSPDF Headquarters in Bilpam - Credit: Charles Wote/Eye Radio - 10 January 2023

The leadership of the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces has expressed profound sadness and heartbreak over the passing of Lieutenant General Bior Ajang Duot.

The army spokesperson Major General Lul Ruai Koang described the former Deputy Chief of Defense Forces as “one of the finest commanders” after the announcement of his death today Wednesday.

In a statement to Eye Radio, General Lul conveyed profound sadness and heartbreak on behalf of Bilpam, the military general headquarters, regarding the death of General Bior Ajang Duot, also known as Bior Asuod.

General Bior passed away at his residence in Juba on Tuesday night.

Major General Lul praised the late General Bior for his significant contributions during the War of Liberation.

He stated that General Bior had sacrificed and dedicated his life to achieving South Sudan’s independence.

“On behalf of the SSPDF command, I would like to say the command is saddened and heartbroken on hearing the passing on of Lt Gen. BiOr Ajang Duot,” Gen Lul said.

“The late was one of the finest commanders during the liberation war, he had sacrificed so much and fought so hard for this country to attain independence,” he said.

“We feel sorry at this stage we want to pass our condolences to his family and the leadership is preparing to visit his family to pay their condolences.”

According to Gen Lul, the army headquarters is currently in mourning as it reflects on the loss of a distinguished leader.

