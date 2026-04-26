26th April 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Beyond Laughter: How Comedian Mr. Yai uses drama to heal South Sudan

Beyond Laughter: How Comedian Mr. Yai uses drama to heal South Sudan

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 8 hours ago

A large audience gathers for Mr. Yai’s comedy performance on Saturday, April 25, 2026. The artist utilized the platform to promote social cohesion and dialogue among hundreds of attendees. (Photo: Courtesy)

In a national effort to strengthen unity and heal historical divisions, young South Sudanese artist Mr. Yai Thiik Adhieu Malot, also known as “Yai”, is utilizing drama as a mechanism for peacebuilding, social education, and behavioral change.

On Saturday, April 25, 2026, Mr. Yai hosted a public event that drew hundreds of residents. The performance focused on promoting dialogue, unity, and the mitigation of hate speech through creative storytelling.

Mr. Yai’s motivation stems from a desire to simplify the social issues that often create tension within communities.

“What motivated me to use drama is that I saw our society has many things that need to be explained to people,” Mr. Yai stated. “I wanted to show that life is not complicated. Things like marriage, family problems, love, and hate are part of everyday life, and they can be understood simply.”

His journey began in 2023 with short online videos. Through consistent storytelling that reflects real-life South Sudanese experiences, his work has transitioned from digital screens to live community gatherings.

By blending humor with social commentary, Mr. Yai ensures his audience remains engaged while absorbing lessons on conflict resolution, daily life, family dynamics, and interpersonal relationships. These problems are viewed as temporary rather than permanent hurdles.

He mixes “entertainment and message” so the audience learns without feeling lectured.

“When people laugh and reflect at the same time, change happens naturally,” he explained. “Drama can make people happy, but it also helps them realize that what they thought was difficult is actually simple.”

Mr. Yai performs to a capacity crowd in Juba on Saturday, April 25, 2026. The event brought together hundreds to celebrate peace and unity through the power of laughter. (Photo: Courtesy)

The response to these performances indicates a shift in local perspectives. Audience members report improvements in household communication and a better understanding of marital conflict resolution. For many, the drama serves as a mirror, allowing them to view their own domestic challenges with more positivity and patience.

Despite the challenges of public life, Mr. Yai remains focused. He views criticism as a standard element of the creative process and maintains his commitment to behavioral change and national unity.

The artist is advocating for increased investment in the creative sector—including drama, music, and sports—noting their capacity to shape the nation’s future.

“We must support drama and other creative fields because what we do today becomes the seed for tomorrow,” Mr. Yai noted.

While his current work is rooted in local communities, Mr. Yai’s long-term objective is to expand his platform beyond South Sudan to promote peace and cultural understanding through storytelling across the region. For now, his growing influence demonstrates that art remains a functional tool for bridging divides and bringing communities together.

Popular Stories
JIA manager replaced over aviation qualification requirements, offered scholarship 1

JIA manager replaced over aviation qualification requirements, offered scholarship

Published April 22, 2026

Information Minister announces transition to caretaker government by late 2026 2

Information Minister announces transition to caretaker government by late 2026

Published April 21, 2026

Catholic University of South Sudan graduates 811 students 3

Catholic University of South Sudan graduates 811 students

Published April 24, 2026

What U.S. policy can South Sudan benefit from if it cooperates? 4

What U.S. policy can South Sudan benefit from if it cooperates?

Published April 20, 2026

“Security is under control, do not panic: It is an election preparation drill”, Say Police 5

“Security is under control, do not panic: It is an election preparation drill”, Say Police

Published April 23, 2026

Kenya proposes refinery to process regional oil including South Sudan 6

Kenya proposes refinery to process regional oil including South Sudan

Published April 25, 2026

Experts identify challenges to Agri-Food Systems in South Sudan 7

Experts identify challenges to Agri-Food Systems in South Sudan

Published April 23, 2026

Civil society questions NSIF benefits directive, urges pilot rollout with govt workers 8

Civil society questions NSIF benefits directive, urges pilot rollout with govt workers

Published April 25, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Beyond Laughter: How Comedian Mr. Yai uses drama to heal South Sudan

Published 8 hours ago

Pibor leaders Yau Yau and Gola launch farming initiative

Published 9 hours ago

Parliament outlines key changes to 2018 Peace Agreement Ahead of Elections

Published 10 hours ago

OPINION: Governance Challenges in Managing the National Insurance & Social Fund (NISF): Understanding the Public Outcry

Published 11 hours ago

Unity State: Governor Manytuil issues tax ban on fish, firewood, and livelihood goods

Published 12 hours ago

Gen Costa deploys 100 mobile kits to decentralize passport and ID services

Published April 25, 2026

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
26th April 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.