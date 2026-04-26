Beyond Laughter: How Comedian Mr. Yai uses drama to heal South Sudan

In a national effort to strengthen unity and heal historical divisions, young South Sudanese artist Mr. Yai Thiik Adhieu Malot, also known as “Yai”, is utilizing drama as a mechanism for peacebuilding, social education, and behavioral change.

On Saturday, April 25, 2026, Mr. Yai hosted a public event that drew hundreds of residents. The performance focused on promoting dialogue, unity, and the mitigation of hate speech through creative storytelling.

Mr. Yai’s motivation stems from a desire to simplify the social issues that often create tension within communities.

“What motivated me to use drama is that I saw our society has many things that need to be explained to people,” Mr. Yai stated. “I wanted to show that life is not complicated. Things like marriage, family problems, love, and hate are part of everyday life, and they can be understood simply.”

His journey began in 2023 with short online videos. Through consistent storytelling that reflects real-life South Sudanese experiences, his work has transitioned from digital screens to live community gatherings.

By blending humor with social commentary, Mr. Yai ensures his audience remains engaged while absorbing lessons on conflict resolution, daily life, family dynamics, and interpersonal relationships. These problems are viewed as temporary rather than permanent hurdles.

He mixes “entertainment and message” so the audience learns without feeling lectured.

“When people laugh and reflect at the same time, change happens naturally,” he explained. “Drama can make people happy, but it also helps them realize that what they thought was difficult is actually simple.”

The response to these performances indicates a shift in local perspectives. Audience members report improvements in household communication and a better understanding of marital conflict resolution. For many, the drama serves as a mirror, allowing them to view their own domestic challenges with more positivity and patience.

Despite the challenges of public life, Mr. Yai remains focused. He views criticism as a standard element of the creative process and maintains his commitment to behavioral change and national unity.

The artist is advocating for increased investment in the creative sector—including drama, music, and sports—noting their capacity to shape the nation’s future.

“We must support drama and other creative fields because what we do today becomes the seed for tomorrow,” Mr. Yai noted.

While his current work is rooted in local communities, Mr. Yai’s long-term objective is to expand his platform beyond South Sudan to promote peace and cultural understanding through storytelling across the region. For now, his growing influence demonstrates that art remains a functional tool for bridging divides and bringing communities together.

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