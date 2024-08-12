Bentiu Catholic Bishop Christian Carlassare urges unity

The newly installed Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Bentiu has called for unity among the people and religious leaders in Unity State, underscoring that he could not be a bishop without the backing of his people.

Clergy Christian Carlassare, a Comboni missionary, was installed on Sunday as the Bishop of the newly established Bentiu Catholic diocese.

It’s the eighth catholic diocese to be established in the country in decades.

The ceremony presided over by the Archbishop of Juba, Cardinal Stephen Cardinal Ameyu Martin Mula and Malakal Diocese Bishop Nyodho Stephen, was attended by thousands of people in the state capital.

In his message, Bishop Calarsarre appealed to the Christian community to embrace unity and work together for the common good of the Church.

“As we celebrate this Eucharist today, let us live this ministry of being a Church which is an Eucharistic Church that is united, a Church that becomes bread for the hungry that we become partakers for the graces of God,” he said.

“A Church that is not only the bishop and his Priests and Religious but a Church that is all of us, all together. Who am I without you? Who is a Bishop without his people?”

“Who is a leader without his people that are behind him? Let us all stand together to build up a good future for this Church, transmitting our faith to the future generation.”

Meanwhile, Stephen Cardinal Ameyu Martin Mula urged the faithful in Unity state to work together and provide security for the Bishop.

“Today Bentiu is inaugurated and there is no going back. You the Catholic Christians should embrace peace and bring everyone together without discrimination.”

“We are from one family. You the Christians of Bentiu, we have brought you Bishop Christian Carlasarre. His security and feeding are in yours.”

Malakal’s Diocesan Bishop Stephen Nyodo, who handed over the area to the new Bishop, said despite the establishment of a new diocese, the Christian community of Bentiu and Malakal still remain one people.

“This is my last day here as a Bishop. My people, the creation of a new diocese is not separation, we are still one home, one family, one Catholic Church.”

“If you come to Malakal, you are a Catholic, you come from Malakal, you are a Catholic because we are one family. I request that this new diocese grows, and develops strong legs to run but this needs all of us to help this new diocese to grow on its legs.”

On July 3, Pope Francis established the Catholic Diocese of Bentiu (South Sudan), after dissociating the territory from the Diocese of Malakal, making it a suffragan of the Metropolitan Archdiocese of Juba.

The Holy See then appointed Bishop Christian Carlassare as the first ordinary of the newly establish Bentiu Diocese.

Bishop Carlassare previously served as Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Rumbek. He was shot and wounded in April 2021 by gunmen at his residence in Rumbek – barely two weeks into his ordination.

The clergyman was born in Schio, Diocese of Vicenza, Italy, on October 1, 1977 and professed from the Institute of the Comboni Missionaries in 2003 before he was ordained a priest on September 4, 2004.

In 2005, he was sent on a mission to South Sudan where he held various positions including Deputy Parish Priest, Parish Priest, Vocations Promoter, and Director of the orientation course for the Comboni Missionaries.

He also served as a member of the Secretariat of Vocational Animation and Basic Training, Councillor Provincial of the Comboni Missionaries, and Vice-Provincial of the Province of the Comboni Missionaries in South Sudan.

From 2020 to 2021, he served as Vicar General of the Diocese of Malakal when he was elected and consecrated as the Bishop of Rumbek.

