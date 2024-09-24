24th September 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | Justice | News   |   Beauty queen Kiden urges inclusion of sign language in education system

Beauty queen Kiden urges inclusion of sign language in education system

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 1 hour ago

Former Miss Deaf Africa was speaking on Eye Radio Dawn Show|23-09-2024| Photo by Awan Moses

The former Miss Deaf Africa is calling on Ministry of Education and Instruction to introduce sign language learning in the South Sudan education system.

Kiden Josephine made the statement on Monday during the commemoration of the International Day of Sign Language.

Kiden said on Eye Radio’s Dawn Show that it is important for the government and stakeholders to provide support to people with special needs.

“My message goes to families and government and different organizations to respect youth with hearing impairment, don’t push them away from different communities,” said Kiden as interpreted by Charity Araba.

“You need to include them in everything you are doing, together with sign language interpreters. Don’t separate them from hearing people, because they want people like you who are hearing to help them, and to teach them in schools to help them with interpretation.”

The sign language day is celebrated annually on 23rd September which is the same date when the World Federation of the Deaf was establishment in 1951.

The day is described as a unique opportunity to support and protect the linguistic identity and cultural diversity of all deaf people and other sign language users.

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:55:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Gen. Lul explains Thursday’s gunfire on Juba’s outskirts 1

Gen. Lul explains Thursday’s gunfire on Juba’s outskirts

Published September 19, 2024

Dr Alic directs commercial banks to use smaller pound notes 2

Dr Alic directs commercial banks to use smaller pound notes

Published September 18, 2024

South Sudan urged to deny Petronas right to sell off $1.25 billion assets 3

South Sudan urged to deny Petronas right to sell off $1.25 billion assets

Published September 22, 2024

Uganda announces total closure of Karuma Bridge to traffic for repair 4

Uganda announces total closure of Karuma Bridge to traffic for repair

Published September 18, 2024

Saudi Arabia donates food aid to South Sudan 5

Saudi Arabia donates food aid to South Sudan

Published September 21, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

‘I’m now with SPLM,’ says suspended Maban Commissioner

Published 43 mins ago

Upper Nile governor suspends Maban Commissioner

Published 58 mins ago

Juba commissioner orders herders out of farming zones

Published 58 mins ago

Beauty queen Kiden urges inclusion of sign language in education system

Published 1 hour ago

Police urged to shun tribalism as 1, 000 graduated in Lakes State

Published 2 hours ago

IGAD welcomes extended transitional period

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th September 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.