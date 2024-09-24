Beauty queen Kiden urges inclusion of sign language in education system

The former Miss Deaf Africa is calling on Ministry of Education and Instruction to introduce sign language learning in the South Sudan education system.

Kiden Josephine made the statement on Monday during the commemoration of the International Day of Sign Language.

Kiden said on Eye Radio’s Dawn Show that it is important for the government and stakeholders to provide support to people with special needs.

“My message goes to families and government and different organizations to respect youth with hearing impairment, don’t push them away from different communities,” said Kiden as interpreted by Charity Araba.

“You need to include them in everything you are doing, together with sign language interpreters. Don’t separate them from hearing people, because they want people like you who are hearing to help them, and to teach them in schools to help them with interpretation.”

The sign language day is celebrated annually on 23rd September which is the same date when the World Federation of the Deaf was establishment in 1951.

The day is described as a unique opportunity to support and protect the linguistic identity and cultural diversity of all deaf people and other sign language users.

