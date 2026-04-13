Bar Association strategic plan designed to outlast current leadership – Nyichar

The South Sudan Bar Association (SSBA) has launched a new 100-day strategic plan, emphasizing that the roadmap is designed to guide the organization’s development well beyond the current leadership’s term limit.

Secretary General Stephen Martin Nyichar stated during the launch that the initiative serves as a permanent foundation for independence and accountability, ensuring that institutional reforms continue regardless of changes in administration.

While the current executive term is set to conclude in June 2027, Nyichar clarified that the strategy belongs to the association’s General Assembly rather than any specific group of individuals.

“This strategic plan is the main property of the South Sudan Bar Association and its members. It does not belong to an executive or any organs of the Bar Association,” Nyichar said. “Our term will end in June 2027, but that does not mean the strategic plan will stop. It will be completed by any other leadership that follows.”

The 100-day plan outlines nine primary goals aimed at addressing critical issues within the legal sector, including governance, professional standards, and human rights. A key focus is improving access to justice, particularly for citizens living in rural areas who often face barriers to legal representation.

To ensure the plan’s relevance, it was developed through consultations with over 100 legal professionals across the country, incorporating data collection and validation processes.

The strategy also targets financial instability and institutional capacity building. By formalizing these objectives in a long-term roadmap, the SSBA aims to strengthen its role as a key pillar of the rule of law in South Sudan, providing a clear path for future administrations to follow in professionalizing the legal trade.

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