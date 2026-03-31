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Bar Association admits 219 new lawyers, boosting legal profession

Authors: Michael Daniel | Wol Mapal | Published: March 31, 2026

Newly admitted advocates take their oath of office during Tuesday’s swearing-in ceremony in Juba – marking a milestone for South Sudan’s legal profession. – Photo credit: Wol Mapal

The South Sudan Bar Association has admitted 219 lawyers, including 33 female and one visually impaired graduate, following the successful completion of bar examinations.

The admission by the Bar Association is a mandatory requirement for lawyers to legally practice. It also ensures compliance with the Advocates Act 2013, maintains professional integrity, and promotes the rule of law.

Speaking during the admission ceremony, the President of the Bar, Advocate Arop Malueth Manon, revealed that 291 candidates passed the bar examinations, while 46 were referred for further training and may qualify for the next intake.

Out of the 219 advocates admitted, 186 are male and 33 are female, reflecting a decline in female representation compared to previous admissions.

Manon said the new lawyers are graduates from universities within South Sudan, as well as institutions across the region and the diaspora.

In a highlight of the ceremony, the Bar admitted a visually impaired graduate, Charles, who studied law at the University of Juba and successfully passed the bar examinations. Manon described his achievement as inspiring and a milestone for inclusivity in the legal profession.

He emphasized that the admission of new advocates is a key step toward strengthening the country’s legal system, noting that access to justice remains limited for many citizens.

Manon also called on senior lawyers to mentor the newly admitted advocates, stressing the need to nurture the next generation of legal professionals to build a stronger and more just future.

The Bar Association admits lawyers who hold at least a Bachelor of Law degree from a recognized university, pass a comprehensive Bar examination, and complete a period of pupillage.

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