18th September 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Bank of South Sudan mourns former governor Ajak

Bank of South Sudan mourns former governor Ajak

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 35 minutes ago

The logo of the Bank of South Sudan

The Bank of South Sudan has paid tribute to its former Governor, Othom Rago Ajak, who died in Egypt, after a long illness.

According to his family, Ajak passed away on Sept 17, 2025 in Cairo, where he had been transferred for further treatment.

He served as the Governor of the Bank between January 2017 and May 2018.

In a statement issued on Thursday evening, the Central Bank’s Board of Directors and staff said they were shocked by his passing and extended condolences to his family.

The statement described Ajak as a man remembered for “his self-denial, warmth and diligence,” adding that during his tenure, “staff welfare was a priority.”

Born in 1954 in Upper Nile State, Ajak is survived by his, five daughters, sons, and several grandchildren. He had two wives.

His family said the remains will arrive in Juba on Monday for funeral and burial.

Currently on air

19:30:00 - 20:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Justice Ministry says ‘correct provisions’ cited in Machar’s official indictment after public outcry 1

Justice Ministry says ‘correct provisions’ cited in Machar’s official indictment after public outcry

Published September 12, 2025

Juba County introduces new taxes on rentals, signposts, and slaughtering fees 2

Juba County introduces new taxes on rentals, signposts, and slaughtering fees

Published September 17, 2025

UN report: South Sudan received $25B since 2011, but where did it go? 3

UN report: South Sudan received $25B since 2011, but where did it go?

Published September 16, 2025

UN urges fair trial for Dr. Machar, detainees 4

UN urges fair trial for Dr. Machar, detainees

Published September 14, 2025

Machar’s suspension will likely stall peace implementation – Yakani 5

Machar’s suspension will likely stall peace implementation – Yakani

Published September 13, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Bank of South Sudan mourns former governor Ajak

Published 35 minutes ago

“Keep learning for effective handling of emerging crimes” – Judiciary official tells judges

Published 2 hours ago

MSF extends suspension of operations in Yei and Morobo counties until October

Published 3 hours ago

MSF urges urgent supply of life-saving medicines as country enters malaria season

Published 4 hours ago

Bor traders looted of SSP 349,000 and $7,300 by armed gangs – mayor

Published 4 hours ago

Former Bank Governor Othom Rago Ajak passes away in Cairo

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
18th September 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.