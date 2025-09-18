Bank of South Sudan mourns former governor Ajak

The Bank of South Sudan has paid tribute to its former Governor, Othom Rago Ajak, who died in Egypt, after a long illness.

According to his family, Ajak passed away on Sept 17, 2025 in Cairo, where he had been transferred for further treatment.

He served as the Governor of the Bank between January 2017 and May 2018.

In a statement issued on Thursday evening, the Central Bank’s Board of Directors and staff said they were shocked by his passing and extended condolences to his family.

The statement described Ajak as a man remembered for “his self-denial, warmth and diligence,” adding that during his tenure, “staff welfare was a priority.”

Born in 1954 in Upper Nile State, Ajak is survived by his, five daughters, sons, and several grandchildren. He had two wives.

His family said the remains will arrive in Juba on Monday for funeral and burial.