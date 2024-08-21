21st August 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News   |   Bank Governor urges govt institutions to uphold fiscal discipline

Bank Governor urges govt institutions to uphold fiscal discipline

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 3 hours ago

Dr. James Alic Garang, the Governor of the Central Bank of South Sudan Juba. December 17, 2023. (Photo: Madrama James/Eye Radio)

The governor of the Bank of South Sudan has reiterated his call for all government institutions to encourage and promote fiscal discipline.

Fiscal discipline involves maintaining a balanced and sustainable government budget by controlling spending, limiting borrowing, and ensuring revenues meet or exceed expenditures.

Dr. James Alic Garang emphasized the need for stringent controls on borrowing.

He explained that any proposed loans must pass through several stages: review by the country’s loan committee, Ministry of Finance, Bank of South Sudan, and finally the National Cabinet before being approved by Parliament.

Speaking at the welcome ceremony for the new 1st Undersecretary of the National Ministry of Finance and Planning in Juba on August 20, 2024, Dr Alic stressed the importance of fiscal prudence for the country’s stability.

“There is an urgent need for us to embrace and promote fiscal discipline throughout the country,” he stated.

He also addressed the issue of improper documentation and emphasized that all institutions must adhere to established laws and procedures.

“Anyone interested in borrowing should apply to the loan committee. If approved, it proceeds to the Ministry of Finance, then to the Bank of South Sudan for due diligence, and finally to the Cabinet and Parliament,” Dr Alic explained.

“It’s crucial for all of us to observe fiscal prudence for the betterment of our nation.”

Popular Stories
UPDF rounds up Magwi villagers, threatens them to evacuate -official 1

UPDF rounds up Magwi villagers, threatens them to evacuate -official

Published August 20, 2024

‘Only one Rat’ misappropriating public funds, says lawmaker 2

‘Only one Rat’ misappropriating public funds, says lawmaker

Published August 16, 2024

Tumaini must remain separate from unfulfilled 2018 peace accord – Pagan 3

Tumaini must remain separate from unfulfilled 2018 peace accord – Pagan

Published August 16, 2024

S. Sudan-Sweden ties will continue despite its exit – Foreign Affairs 4

S. Sudan-Sweden ties will continue despite its exit – Foreign Affairs

Published August 15, 2024

Haysom says unpaid salaries fuel tensions, urges government action 5

Haysom says unpaid salaries fuel tensions, urges government action

Published August 15, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Urgent appeal for support as floods devastate Pacholla South County

Published 3 hours ago

Sudanese giants Al-Merreikh, Al-Hilal arrive in Juba for African Champions League clash

Published 3 hours ago

VP Nyandeng criticizes ‘gossipers’ for misleading the President

Published 3 hours ago

Bank Governor urges govt institutions to uphold fiscal discipline

Published 3 hours ago

Four South Sudanese films nominated for Zanzibar Int. Film Festival

Published 4 hours ago

Finance Minister Dongrin urges patience as economic recovery takes time

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
21st August 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.