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Bangladesh’s famous buffalo named ‘Donald Trump’ set for Eid sacrifice

Author: The Telegraph | Published: 10 hours ago

An albino buffalo nicknamed “Donald Trump” becomes a local attraction in Bangladesh before its sacrifice during Eid al-Adha.

Livestock traders in Bangladesh have put a well-known albino buffalo up for sale ahead of the Eid al-Adha holiday. The animal, named “Donald Trump” because of its flowing golden hair, is drawing crowds of potential buyers.

Hundreds of onlookers and potential buyers are flooding the farm to glimpse the animal, which has won widespread fame for its extraordinary weight.

The 1,500lb bull, known for its blond comb-over, has attracted large crowds of curious visitors at a farm in Narayanganj near the capital, Dhaka.

The animal’s owner, 38-year-old Zia Uddin Mridha, said his brother gave the buffalo the nickname because of its “extraordinary hair”.

Mridha said many people had visited the farm throughout May to see the animal.

One visitor who arrived with relatives and friends said: “Truly, the features are similar between the buffalo and President Donald Trump. My nephew took a one-hour boat journey to see Donald Trump.”

The buffalo is expected to be slaughtered alongside about 12 million livestock as Bangladesh prepares for the Muslim festival later this month.

“I am going to miss Donald Trump. But that is the core spirit of Eid al-Adha – making a sacrifice,” said Mridha, who has cared for the four-year-old animal for the past year.

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