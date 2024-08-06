Bangladesh parliament dissolved after PM Hasina fled

Parliament was dissolved on Tuesday – a key demand of student protest leaders, who have also said they will not accept a military-led government.

Bangladeshis are waiting to see what unfolds, a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country

The country’s army chief has promised an interim government and said new elections will be announced

Huge crowds stormed Hasina’s official residence in Dhaka on Monday, and there was looting and disorder in the capital, resulting in the deaths of more than 100 people – overtaking Sunday as the deadliest day of violence

Hasina is in India, but it is unclear where she might end up more permanently

The student protests began in July with calls to abolish civil service job quotas, but spiralled into demands for Hasina to quit after 15 years in power