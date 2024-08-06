6th August 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | World News   |   Bangladesh parliament dissolved after PM Hasina fled

Bangladesh parliament dissolved after PM Hasina fled

Author: BBC | Published: 5 hours ago

In Pakistan, the Express Tribune declared "People's power prevails"

Parliament was dissolved on Tuesday – a key demand of student protest leaders, who have also said they will not accept a military-led government.

Bangladeshis are waiting to see what unfolds, a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country

The country’s army chief has promised an interim government and said new elections will be announced

Huge crowds stormed Hasina’s official residence in Dhaka on Monday, and there was looting and disorder in the capital, resulting in the deaths of more than 100 people – overtaking Sunday as the deadliest day of violence

Hasina is in India, but it is unclear where she might end up more permanently

The student protests began in July with calls to abolish civil service job quotas, but spiralled into demands for Hasina to quit after 15 years in power

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Uganda expands into S. Sudan as Juba keeps silent 1

Uganda expands into S. Sudan as Juba keeps silent

Published July 31, 2024

Vybz Kartel freed after years in jail 2

Vybz Kartel freed after years in jail

Published July 31, 2024

SSUWC directs increment of water tariff in Juba 3

SSUWC directs increment of water tariff in Juba

Published August 4, 2024

Luol thankful to supportive President Kiir for incredible basketball team 4

Luol thankful to supportive President Kiir for incredible basketball team

Published July 31, 2024

Olympic referees malice S. Sudan in game against Serbia -Ivey 5

Olympic referees malice S. Sudan in game against Serbia -Ivey

Published August 4, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

S. Sudan ratifies anti-terrorism financing convention

Published 8 mins ago

Arrests made in Juba weekend shootings, murders -Col. Dak

Published 28 mins ago

Harris picks Minnesota Governor Walz as running mate: US Media

Published 2 hours ago

Internet society seeks dialogue over increased mobile tariffs

Published 2 hours ago

Flash flood cut off access via Mundri East bridge

Published 3 hours ago

Lawmakers to grill ministers over killings in Juba

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
6th August 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.