Bakasoro calls production-focused governance in S. Sudan

Former Minister in the Office of the President, Joseph Bangasi Bakasoro, has urged government officials in South Sudan to adopt stronger strategic planning in order to improve productivity and enhance public service delivery.

He also said South Sudan should not be treated or governed as a temporary place, calling on leaders to shift focus toward production-oriented policies rather than continued reliance on consumption.

Speaking in Juba on Monday during the welcoming ceremony of the newly appointed Minister of Trade and Industry, Labanya Mathya, Bakasoro said many government institutions continue to operate without adequate planning, a situation he said has contributed to weak service delivery and slow national development.

He warned that the lack of foresight and structured planning in key sectors was hindering progress and making the country appear as though it is still operating under conditions of dependency, despite years of self-rule.

Bakasoro further said South Sudan should not be treated or governed as a temporary place, calling on leaders to adopt a long-term national outlook focused on production rather than consumption.

He urged the new Trade and Industry minister to take an active role beyond office-based duties by visiting markets and major transport routes, including the Nimule Road, to directly observe the challenges faced by traders and business operators.

According to him, first-hand exposure to the conditions of entrepreneurs would enable policymakers to make more informed and practical decisions that support business growth and reduce the burden on citizens.

“We should learn how to produce rather than just consume what we do not plan for,” Bakasoro said. “Planning is necessary in every situation. This is not a temporary place for us. We must plan properly and correct the mistakes of the past to move forward.”

He concluded by urging the minister to prioritize policies that strengthen production, support local businesses, and improve economic resilience across the country.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Canada says media freedom key to peace in South Sudan Previous Post