14th May 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Bahr el Ghazal lecturer battered by colleague, suffers head injuries

Bahr el Ghazal lecturer battered by colleague, suffers head injuries

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 9 hours ago

Injured Vinicio Riek, is from the Department of Rural Development|

A lecturer at the University of Bahr el Ghazal sustained multiple head injuries after being attacked by a colleague in Wau on Monday.

Vinicio Riek, who spoke to Eye Radio this morning from Wau, said he was assaulted by Adhar Madut Chier, a lecturer in the Department of Rural Development.

The motive of the attack is unclear.

However, the injured lecturer said that Chier, who had reportedly been irate during a staff meeting, attacked him as he was leaving the meeting, striking him on the head with bricks and stones and threatening to kill him in public.

Consequently, Riek, a lecturer at the Department of Statistics and Demography, had to go to Wau Teaching Hospital for treatment after sustaining head injuries that resulted in severe bleeding.

He had multiple incisions on his head that were sutured shut.

“He called me in the meeting, and after we finished the meeting, he called me again in front of the people and he asked me to stop, and he start fighting me without any reason with stones and bricks, and he beat me in my head and he was telling me that I will kill you,” Riek narrated his ordeal to Eye Radio on Wednesday.

“He is called Adhar Madut Chier, I don’t have any issue with him, but he called me in front of the people and he told me that he had a complaint to tell me,” he further said.

The accused lecturer was not immediately available for comment.

University authorities have not yet provided an official statement on the incident.

 

Popular Stories
‘Gunships and drones will come for you,’ VP Taban warns peace spoilers 1

‘Gunships and drones will come for you,’ VP Taban warns peace spoilers

Published May 9, 2025

SPLM-IO leader Oyet raises concern over alleged plan to restructure government 2

SPLM-IO leader Oyet raises concern over alleged plan to restructure government

Published May 8, 2025

Army veteran Gen. Stephen Ogut Obongo dies in Juba 3

Army veteran Gen. Stephen Ogut Obongo dies in Juba

Published May 9, 2025

Sudan orders stoppage to South Sudan oil exports, cites RSF drones attacks 4

Sudan orders stoppage to South Sudan oil exports, cites RSF drones attacks

Published May 12, 2025

HLSC recognizes Stephen Par’s group as legitimate SPLM-IO 5

HLSC recognizes Stephen Par’s group as legitimate SPLM-IO

Published May 9, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

UK High Court orders South Sudan to pay Afreximbank US$657 million

Published 6 hours ago

Two UN peacekeepers killed in shooting incident at Malakal Base

Published 7 hours ago

Time to farm: Abdelbagi urges private sector to invest in agriculture

Published 7 hours ago

Lakes civil society urges release of detained Rumbek University lecturers

Published 8 hours ago

JEDCO plans 13-hour power outage for annual maintenance in Juba

Published 9 hours ago

Bahr el Ghazal lecturer battered by colleague, suffers head injuries

Published 9 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
14th May 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.