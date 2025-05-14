Bahr el Ghazal lecturer battered by colleague, suffers head injuries

A lecturer at the University of Bahr el Ghazal sustained multiple head injuries after being attacked by a colleague in Wau on Monday.

Vinicio Riek, who spoke to Eye Radio this morning from Wau, said he was assaulted by Adhar Madut Chier, a lecturer in the Department of Rural Development.

The motive of the attack is unclear.

However, the injured lecturer said that Chier, who had reportedly been irate during a staff meeting, attacked him as he was leaving the meeting, striking him on the head with bricks and stones and threatening to kill him in public.

Consequently, Riek, a lecturer at the Department of Statistics and Demography, had to go to Wau Teaching Hospital for treatment after sustaining head injuries that resulted in severe bleeding.

He had multiple incisions on his head that were sutured shut.

“He called me in the meeting, and after we finished the meeting, he called me again in front of the people and he asked me to stop, and he start fighting me without any reason with stones and bricks, and he beat me in my head and he was telling me that I will kill you,” Riek narrated his ordeal to Eye Radio on Wednesday.

“He is called Adhar Madut Chier, I don’t have any issue with him, but he called me in front of the people and he told me that he had a complaint to tell me,” he further said.

The accused lecturer was not immediately available for comment.

University authorities have not yet provided an official statement on the incident.

