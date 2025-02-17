17th February 2025
Bahr el Ghazal communities to ink deal on peaceful coexistence

Bahr el Ghazal communities to ink deal on peaceful coexistence

Author: Nyathong William | Published: 5 hours ago

Bahr el Ghazal communities hold consultative meeting in Juba. (Photo: Courtesy).

The Greater Bahr el Ghazal peace committee said the region’s community leaders have reviewed resolutions of the 2024 consultations and expressed satisfaction with the document due for signing soon.

The consultative meetings for peace and reconciliation in the Greater Bahr el Ghazal region took place from 8th July to 3rd August 2024.

The ten communities that took part in a meeting on February 15 are the Luo ethnic group, Marial Wau, Ngok, Pakam, Gok, Apuk, Aguok, Wau, Luanyjang and Kuac communities, with the exception of Twic Mayardit.

The peace committee rapporteur Martison Mathew stated that community leaders reviewed on Saturday the resolutions for adoption and signing.

These include immediate end to killings, causation of hostilities and free moment of the citizens and goods.

Once adopted, the community leaders will sign them and present the document to President Kiir for further scrutiny and approval.

“The purpose of our meeting was to present the resolutions to community leaders so that they can go through the resolutions, discuss and adopt them,” he said.

“After they adopt these resolutions, we expect them to sign the resolutions, before they are presented to the President of the Republic, so that we go to phase two.”

The next phase according to him, involves engaging with the community on a grassroots level, where the community leaders will play a crucial role as peaceful monitors, and provide guidance to the communities.

Mr. Martison underlined that the community leaders were not part of the conflict, but that their involvement in the process is crucial in facilitating a unified voice for implementation of peace and reconciliation initiative.

“We expect these community leaders to be part and parcel of the committee. They become peaceful monitors. The community leaders are not part of the conflict. So, they are here to give guidance to the communities.”

“Without the leaders speaking one language, the committee will find it a bit difficult to proceed with peace and reconciliation on the ground.”

Greater Bahr el Ghazal region has been experiencing deadly inter-communal violence involving communities of Twic of Warrap State and Abyei Administrative Area, and those of Jur River in Western Bahr el Ghazal State and Gogrial East County, Warrap State.

There have also been intermittent cattle-related conflicts between communities in Warrap and Lakes states leading to deaths and lose of properties.

According to Martison, by working together and adhering to these resolutions, the committee hopes to create a more conducive atmosphere for the peace process to move forward and bring about positive change in the region.

 

