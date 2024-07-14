Bahr el Ghazal communities embark on govt-led conflict resolution initiative

The Committee tasked with resolving conflicts and restoring peace among communities in the Greater Bahr el Ghazal region held a consultative meeting with the Apouk Community leaders in Juba on Friday – days after meeting the Marial-Wau community.

The dialogue is part of a wider consultative meeting launched last week to initiate grassroots understanding among the people of Bahr el Ghazal.

The committee was established in a Decree by President Kiir in May 2024 after inter-communal violence, fueled by land disputes, rocked the region.

The body headed by Dr. Gai Kok is mandated to meet with all the communities affected by inter-communal violence, identify the root causes, and steps to forge peace and stability in the region.

Its activities include initiating dialogue among the communities and ensuring that their grievances are settled through peaceful grass-roots approaches.

The committee was also directed to complete its work and report back to the president within 90 working days.

“It is to obtain the views of community leaders, youth and all the members of Apouk community about the grievance that they might have,” said Martin Bartholomew, the rapporteur of the Committee in an interview with Eye Radio.

“We had a very fruitful meeting with community leaders you have listen to the contribution, we have recorded everything and we will continue to engage with other community leaders.”

Greater Bahr el Ghazal region has been marred in deadly inter-communal violence involving communities of Twic of Warrap State and Abyei Administrative Area, and those of Jur River in Western Bahr el Ghazal State and Gogrial East County, Warrap State.

There have also been intermittent cattle-related conflicts between communities in Warrap and Lakes states leading to deaths and lose of properties.

For his part, Prof. John Akec, the chairperson of Apouk Community in Juba, appreciated the committee for listening to their concern and grievances in the 8-hour meeting.

Akec commended the role being played by committee in ending conflict between the Apouk and Marial –Wau communities.

“We want to express our thanks to the peace and reconciliation committee who have been assigned this mission to reconciled Apouk community and Marial-Wau community over conflict that has been going on the last 11 months over a boarder town.”

“They were able to meet with us over 30 people representing leaders of different section. The committee has been very patient, listening to us and we have addressed root causes of the grievances that we had and the impact of the conflicts and also about the solution that are possible and the way forward.”

The former vice-chancellor of the University of Juba said they have called for free movement between the two committees of Apouk and Marial-Wau.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



UoJ vice chancellor urges China to help flood-prone South Sudan grow rice Previous Post