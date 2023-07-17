17th July 2023
Badi ordains Renk Archbishop after rejecting his nomination

Author: Elshiekh Chol Ajeing | Published: 30 mins ago

Archbishop Justin Badi Arama, Primate and Archbishop of the Episcopal Church speaking to the media at Juba International Airport. Credit: Awan Moses/Eye Radio

The Archbishop Primate Justin Badi of the Episcopal Church has consecrated the bishops of three Dioceses including the dioceses of Renk whose nominee he previously rejected over alleged lack of qualification.

Archbishop Simon Chuang and his two colleagues have been ordained by Primate Badi days after a court blocked the process of his elevation indefinitely.

The other consecrated religious leaders are archbishops Dr. Lule James Kenyei of Kajo-Keji Diocese, and Mathieu Madiing of Episcopal Dioceses of Akon.

During a Sunday mass, Primate Justin Badi asked the church congregation to support the news bishops.

“My message to all Christians lets pray for these new Bishop that the Lord may guide them in their ministry, and their lord listens to them as they speak the message of peace and love to our broken nation South Sudan,” Badi said.

“So, I encourage all Christian. Let them listen to God, let us respect God servants, and let invite God to be in our life, and to bless us not always to do things that are contourite to God well.”

In a letter dated July 14 and obtained by Eye Radio, Juba High Court suspended the ordination of Chuang until a court ruling on his case.

The court order comes six months after controversies emerged among leaders of the Episcopal Church in Renk County over the appointment of Joseph Garang Atem from a neighboring area, as caretaker archbishop.

Archbishop Primate Justin Badi had rejected the confirmation of Chuang, as a bishop-elect of Renk Diocese over a lack of qualifications in December last year.

 

