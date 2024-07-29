Azande women discuss ways to nourish relationships, marriages

The Azande Women Welfare Group, a social organization in Juba met on Sunday and discussed ways to address relationship and marriage issues in the society to avoid and reverse increasing rate of divorce.

Parliament Speaker Hon. Jemma Nunu Kumba, who took part in the social gathering, commended the forum as a way of mitigating what she termed as increasing rate of divorce being witnessed in South Sudan.

“This event was a commendable effort to address issues within and to identify ways to strengthen relationships and marriages in our society, in an effort to avoid and indeed reverse the increasing rate of divorces we are witnessing in South Sudan,” Nunu said in a statement on her official Facebook account

The lawmaker said as culture is subjected to constant change and adaptation, multiple ways of civilization have infiltrated the South Sudanese cultures, leading to the high rate of divorce.

“It is for this reason that it is crucial for us to come together, engage in open dialogue, and seek guidance from our elders on issues that have traditionally been considered taboo,” she said.

Hon. Nunu said such social discussions are vital in supporting those experiencing issues in their marriages and fostering a supportive environment where individuals can openly share their concerns, seek advice, and receive the necessary support.

There is no official data indicating increasing rate of divorce in South Sudan, although the current economic hardships and instability might likely contribute to the phenomenon.

However, in July 2023, Gudele West Customary Court said it had registered an increasing number of divorces among families with 40 cases since the beginning of that year – in what the court clerk attributed to the economic situation of the country.

Martin Bartel Samuel said most divorce cases were reported by women, adding that the court has also received marriage-related cases including dowry issues, domestic disputes, alimony, and child support.

Further Speaker Nunu said the Azande social gathering discussed issues such as “the effect divorce has on children and the long term emotional and societal effects that it has” and the best solutions are to avoid this.

