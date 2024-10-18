Ayii University holds crucial public lecture on tackling mpox

Ayii University has partnered with US-based Aaron and Virginia Fitt Foundation to facilitate a public lecture at the institution’s premises in Juba, in a collaborative effort to tackle the rising concerns around Mpox in the East African region.

The event sought to inform communities about the risk of Mpox and counter disinformation surrounding the disease, which has recently drawn significant global attention.

The lecture, held at Ayii University’s campus, focused on educating attendees about Mpox, its signs, symptoms, modes of transmission, and prevention strategies.

Dr. Isaac Ayii Ayii, President of Ayii University, highlighted the importance of awareness and prevention as the first line of defense against the disease.

“What we want to achieve is to ensure we encourage prevention and create awareness among our people about the disease called Mpox. How does it present? What are the signs and symptoms? How can you prevent it if it is present?” Ayii said.

“Awareness creation is important. We also need to make sure that we focus on prevention, not just treatment. It is a lesson for the people that we need to work together. This cannot be done by a university alone we need partners.”

So far, there are no registered cases of Mpox in South Sudan. However, neighboring countries such as Sudan, Kenya, Uganda, Central African Republic, and the Democratic Republic of Congo have reported cases.

The South Sudan Ministry of Health has already implemented precautionary measures to prevent any potential outbreak of Mpox and is prepared to respond to any suspected cases.

The public lecture featured contributions from various health professionals. Dr. Peter Mayen from the National Ministry of Health provided an insightful presentation on the definition of Mpox and its causative agent.

Dr. Abi Manase delved into the epidemiology of Mpox, explaining the disease’s spread and impact.

Prof. Simon Deng Nyicar, a visiting professor of virology at Ayii University and Dean of the Faculty of Medical Laboratory Sciences at Upper Nile University, gave an in-depth presentation on the classification and structure of the monkeypox virus, as well as its modes of transmission.

Dr. Stephenson Nkurikiyimana, the Dean of Students at Ayii University, spoke on the laboratory diagnosis of the Mpox virus, offering a scientific view of how the disease can be identified and managed in clinical settings.

In addition, Nyanjeeg James Kon, a senior nurse and the university’s Examination Secretary, presented on preventive measures, emphasizing how individuals and communities can protect themselves.

Dr. Joseph Adok, a public health specialist and Principal of the Juba Institute of Health Sciences, rounded off the lecture by discussing the principles of infection prevention and control for Mpox, underscoring the importance of hygiene and timely intervention.

The event attracted a diverse audience, including students from both public and private universities, health institutions, and key health stakeholders.

Hon. Dr. Benjamin Malek, Chairperson of the Specialized Committee on Health at the National Legislative Assembly, attended the lecture alongside representatives from Central Equatoria State.

Many of the students expressed positive feedback, noting that the lecture had deepened their understanding of Mpox and its prevention.

Some committed to sharing the knowledge they had gained with their peers and communities, helping to spread awareness.

Ayii University, established in 2014 as an Institute of Health Sciences, has grown significantly over the years. It started with 20 mid-level programs including clinical officers, nurses, midwives, nutritionists, and pharmacy technicians, and has since expanded into offering bachelor’s degrees in the medical field.

Since its inception, the university has produced over 5,000 graduates who are contributing to the healthcare system in South Sudan and neighboring countries.

The university’s growth reflects its commitment to training healthcare professionals capable of addressing emerging health challenges like Mpox.

The public lecture on Mpox marked another step forward for Ayii University in its mission to raise awareness and partner with stakeholders to address health issues within South Sudan.

As Dr. Ayii emphasized, it is only through collaboration and shared efforts that the country can effectively combat such diseases and safeguard public health.

“This means we must build partnerships. You’ve seen how the health foundation works; they find financing. Other stakeholders were also present, and we were all addressing the same issue.”

“So, this is also a message that we need to collaborate with other stakeholders to address the issues that arise among us. It’s not just Mpox; there are other diseases that may emerge or have already been present. We need to identify them as a team and work together with other partners.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Finance minister announces payment of 11-month salary arrears Previous Post