Ayii University graduates 137 medical science students

Nearly 140 scholars on Wednesday, 04/12/2024 graduated from Ayii University’s Institute of Health Science after two-to-three years of studies in the medical fields.

In the 5th convocation of the University’s medical wing, the scholars totaling to 137 were awarded diplomas and certificates in Clinical Medicine and Public Health, Nursing, Nutrition and Dietetic, Medical Laboratory Technician, and Pharmacy Technician.

Upon their graduation, the alumnae took oath of medical service, pledging adherence to medical ethics and professionalism.

Speaking to Eye Radio after the academic awards, the scholars expressed readiness to contribute to the transformation of South Sudan’s health sector.

They said the three-year long course has imparted them with the necessary knowledge and skills enough for them to display professional ethics.

Jimmy Ambayo Taban who graduated with diploma in medical science said throughout the course they were nurtured with particle skills.

“In our endeavors, we do six-months theories and then we go for practical one-month. In a year, we have two semesters. That means, we go to hospital twice in a year.

“And in these three years, we were taken to the hospital six times. And in the final semester, we pursued our internship, which also took us one year. I believe we have enough knowledge to go and deliver service in health sector today.



Ambayo encouraged fellow graduates to prevail over unethical financial gains to saving lives.

“I encourage all my colleagues there let us put life first and then the appreciation will come later because the knowledge is to save lives.”

Ms. Roda Animbue Samuel who earned a diploma in nutrition and dietetic said although the three-year was challenging, she managed to juggle between school and parenting.

“I did the exams when the baby was only one month. I leave the baby home and I go for exams, I come back. So it was a bit challenging for me.

However, Animbue is thankful to the institute for making learning practical-something

“In our school, every semester we go for practical. Like for the six semesters all, we did practical. And the theory is also every time. I’m satisfied.”



She said however, after achieving her dreams, she’s ready to work towards sensitizing the public on dietary intakes and improve children’s health.

“We advocate for good health, especially for kids. We see like in other places our kids are really suffering because of no good diet provision.”



Meanwhile, Ms. Tabu Jennet said the starting was very difficult to her but passion pushed her to finish the course.

“The training since the day it started, was a bit difficult because reaching a certain point, you get to the extent that you don’t have the interest to continue again. But because you have the passion and the patriotism to help people, you keep going.

Tabu who is already practicing her skills said, she is now giving what she learned back to the community by treating patients and sensitizing the public on the dangers of diseases.

“With the knowledge acquired in these past three years, I’m happy to give it back to the community. I’m currently working, and through that I get to provide services to the community.

“I get to help educate them about the dangers of the diseases and treat people. I’m happy to see them recover from the sicknesses.”

For his part, the academic registrar of the university said the scholars have been trained using syllabus designed by the national ministry of health.

Oketa Santo Obwoya said the student are exposed for attachment which helped build their skills.

“In the training basically from semester one, the students are immediately exposed for clinical attachment. Prior the skill training in the skill lab in the health center institution. So we are confident enough”, he said.



He said his college is confident in the graduates, citing even alumni of the university are doing very well in the health sector.

“Of the quality we developed, they are entitled at least to serve the nation with the confidence. So we have a number of graduates who are already serving in the communities sand the feedback we get from the community where they serve is that, they are confident.”

Ayii University is a private university established in 2014, with the aim of training health professionals who would be the backbone for quality health services delivery in South Sudan and beyond.

It first started in 2014 as the Juba Institute of Health Sciences which had been training mid-level health cadres as Clinical officers, Registered Nurses, Registered Midwives, Pharmacy Technicians and Laboratory Technicians amongst others.