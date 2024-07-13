13th July 2024
Awut laments delayed CSE exams marking, teachers salaries

Awut laments delayed CSE exams marking, teachers salaries

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 2 hours ago

Students pray before taking their secondary-leaving exams at Supiri Secondary School in Juba. (Photo: Moyo Jacob/Eye Radio).

The National Minister of General Education and Instruction raised concerns about the delayed marking of Certificate of Secondary Education (CSE) examination papers and the hardship faced by public school teachers due to delayed salaries.

Awut Deng made the plea at the Council of Ministers meeting on Friday, 12th July, according to the deputy information minister.

Jacob Maiju Korok disclosed to journalists that public primary and secondary schools are on the verge of shutting down due to months of non-payment for teachers.

Korok said Minister Deng also raised a concern on the fund for marking of the 2023-2024 CSE examination.

“The minister of education, Awut Deng, raised a concern regarding the salaries of teachers. Schools may actually shut down because of the salaries. She also raised issue of fund for the results of last examination,” he said.

About 45,000 students who set for the CSE in December 2023 are desperately waiting to see their work – as the 2024-2025 academic calendar nears conclusion and as the country is supposedly headed for elections.

According to Korok, new Finance Minister Marial Dongrin told the cabinet that he will look into the challenges delaying teacher’s salary.

Mr. Korok also pointed out that the other civil servants will wait until the 2024/2025 fiscal year budget is presented and approved by the cabinet in order to get paid.

“The new Minister of Finance took it upon himself to find a way to get these teachers’ salaries because it is an obligation otherwise our kids may not go to school.”

“When Hon. Awut presented the concern about the salaries, the new minister took it upon himself to deal with the issue of teachers, but the rest of the country, it will be next week when the budget is presented and approved by the council of ministers.”

Public expenditure on education in South Sudan is also said to be one of the lowest in the world.

The sector is also suffering from low investment and low capacity, with its administration and management weakened by conflicts.

On July 5, President Kiir promised to support the country’s education sector by ensuring proper remuneration of teachers to address poor and delayed salary payments amid a severe economic crisis.

Kiir spoke in a meeting with State Governors, Chief Administrators and Education Ministers in Juba, according to a statement from the Office of the President.

Further, the Institute of Development Studies has found that teachers in South Sudan remain poorly and irregularly paid – leading to qualified teachers deserting for better-paying jobs.

This has resulted in schools hiring primary and secondary school leavers with limited proficiency in English – the language of instruction.

13th July 2024

