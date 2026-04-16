19th April 2026

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Aweil South authorities crackdown on cattle thieves, arrested 10 suspects

Author: Tricia Dominic Emilio | Published: April 16, 2026

A cattle herder in South Sudan - courtesy photo

At least 10 suspected cattle thieves have been arrested in Aweil South County of Northern Bahr el Ghazal State this month, with those involved now in custody and undergoing legal procedure, according to the authorities.

In an interview with Eye Radio, County Commissioner Luka Atelten said the county remains generally peaceful despite a sharp rise in food prices.

He said cattle theft has become a growing concern for local authorities. “In Aweil South, we are stable and there are no major insecurity problems. The only issue is that food commodities have become very expensive. A bag of bread now costs 10,000 South Sudanese Pounds and it is difficult to find, meaning there is a shortage.

Secondly, cattle theft has become alarming. As a government, we are handling it while protecting the county. We arrest those involved, detain them, and return the stolen cattle to the rightful owners. This is the main issue and a major problem.”

Commissioner Atelten said the suspects come from different areas and are being handled through the justice system.

He said security forces, working together with police and other security organs, have so far arrested 10 suspects.

“They come from different places—some from Gogrial, Aweil West, and even Aweil South. Anyone who comes as a thief is arrested, taken to court, then to prison immediately.

So far, those arrested are 10. They are in the county, and others will be transferred to the prison headquarters in Northern Bahr el Ghazal. We are working with police and other security organs at the county level.”

Authorities say efforts to track and arrest other suspects are ongoing in the county.

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