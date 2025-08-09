9th August 2025

Aviation authority warns of forceful removal of illegal containers at JIA

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 4 hours ago

Juba International Airport, July 2025 - Credit | Eye Radio

The Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has warned that force will be used to remove containers and businesses illegally occupying land at Juba International Airport if they do not vacate voluntarily.

Speaking to the media on Friday in Juba, John Woja Elinana said the airport authorities have given occupants ample time to relocate but noted that many have ignored the directive.

“We have informed those operating containers here that they came illegally. We gave them time to leave. We’ve even offered space in Alpha House, but they refused. This time, we’ve formed a committee and will use force if necessary,” Woja said.

He stressed that clearing the area is part of a broader plan to modernize and expand the airport to meet international standards and attract more global airlines.

“We want to beautify the airport. It’s for the good of the country. If your brother or sister is running a business here illegally, tell them to leave. These containers must go,” he added.

The CAA says reclaiming the land is essential for improving security, safety, and service delivery at South Sudan’s main international gateway.

