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Aviation authorities confirm all 14 killed in Luri plane crash

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: April 27, 2026

Authorities have confirmed that a passenger aircraft crashed on the outskirts of Juba on Monday, killing all 14 people on board.

According to officials, the aircraft went down approximately 20 kilometers southwest of Juba while en route from Yei to Juba International Airport.

The plane, identified as a Cessna 208 Caravan operated by CityLink Aviation Ltd., departed Yei at 9:15 a.m. and lost communication with air traffic control at around 9:43 a.m.

Officials said the aircraft was carrying 13 passengers and one pilot at the time of the crash.

Authorities confirmed there were no survivors. Among those on board were two Kenyan nationals and twelve South Sudanese citizens.

Preliminary findings indicate that poor weather conditions, including low visibility, may have contributed to the crash.

However, officials said investigations are ongoing and that a full determination of the cause will be made after further analysis.

Emergency response teams have been deployed to the crash site to support recovery efforts and gather information.

In a statement, the South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority extended condolences to the families of the victims and said more updates will be provided as information becomes available.

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29th April 2026

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