Authority in Bor ‘locates’ whereabouts of three missing teachers

The Commissioner of Bor County in Jonglei has disclosed the whereabouts of the teachers alleged to have escaped from police custody.



Last week, the state police said the leaders of the Workers’ Trade Union and Teachers’ Union escaped from detention with the help of police officers on duty.

David Mayen Deng, Samuel Majier Looch, and Ruben Matiop Mayol were arrested on August 12th for leading protests against the non-payment of civil servants’ arrears in the state.

The civil servants were demanding payment for five months.

The Commissioner of Bor County Yout Alier told Eye Radio on Wednesday that two of the escapees have reunited with their families and another has fled the country.

“What I can tell the public, I would just want to assure the members of the public that the teachers are alive and there is nothing that is terrifying about their whereabouts,” said Alier.

“Some of them are with their family members and one person stays somewhere outside the country,

“No one should panic whether a family member or a friend, or a concerned citizen. And what happened, they are no longer under government custody,

“The police commissioner welcomed them to express themselves through the media so that you hear where they were and what happened.”

Eye Radio could not independently verify the information.

On Monday, the Workers’ Trade Union petitioned the state government, the national legislature, and the Ministry of Justice to produce the detained leaders.