Authorities intensify search for suspects in Wau–Bagari road killing

Authorities in Western Bahr el Ghazal State say police are continuing to pursue armed criminals responsible for robbery and the killing of a civilian along the Wau–Bagari road on 19th May.

Two separate incidents were reported on the same day along the road in Wau County. In the first incident, two youths were robbed at gunpoint by armed men who stole their bicycles and 75,000 South Sudanese Pounds.

About two hours later, a 59-year-old man was shot dead along the same route.

The incidents have raised concerns among residents and road users over increasing insecurity along the Wau–Bagari road.

Speaking to Eye Radio by phone, State Police Spokesperson Lt. Col. Santino Udhol said police and other organized forces have intensified investigations and search operations to track down the suspects.

“We are following the armed robbery and shooting incidents that occurred on 19th May between 9am and 11am, where separate armed robbers attacked different people using the Wau–Bagari road,” Udhol said.

“Immediately following the incidents, police and other organized forces responded by intensifying security deployment and conducting regular patrols along the Wau–Bagari road and surrounding areas.”

Udhol added that several criminal cases linked to activities along the road have already been opened at different police stations as investigations continue.

“As part of the ongoing investigations, several criminal cases connected to activities along the road have been opened and are under investigation at different police stations. Security forces are continuing search operations to identify and apprehend suspects believed to be connected to the incidents,” he said.

Authorities have urged members of the public to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies by reporting any information that may assist investigations.

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