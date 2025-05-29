Authorities confirm 25 new cholera cases in Western Bahr el Ghazal

Authorities in Western Bahr el Ghazal State say cholera infections are on the rise, with 25 new cases recorded in Wau and Jur River counties as of May 28, 2025.

Dr. Christopher Aleu, Director General at the state Ministry of Health, said the outbreak has spread to nearly all counties in the state except Raja.

“Now cholera has reached all the counties except Raja. Up to now, we did not receive any case from Raja. In Wau, right now yesterday we had something like 25–27 admitted and in Jur River we also have some cases,” Dr. Aleu told Eye Radio.

The senior health official revealed that cholera vaccination efforts are underway in Jur River County, but Wau County has not yet received vaccines, which are crucial in containing the disease.

“In Jur River we had cholera vaccination but in Wau County still not yet. We have some challenges and the issue increasing cholera cases is the water because we do not have running water. The entire community of Wau is using well water and boreholes. Secondly, is the congestion of people because the inhabitant that we have now is not like before—we received IDPs from Khartoum because of the conflict,” he explained.

Dr. Aleu further said that around 60 people have died from the disease since March.

“The number of people who died of cholera from March up to May, I can say 60,” he added.

The Ministry of Health attributes the rising number of infections to the lack of clean drinking water and increased population density, following the arrival of internally displaced persons fleeing conflict in Sudan.

Cholera, which is transmitted through contaminated water and food, especially in areas with poor sanitation and limited access to clean water, has been raging in the country since September last year.

