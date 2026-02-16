17th February 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Regional   |   AU summit ends with Burundi’s President elected chairperson

AU summit ends with Burundi’s President elected chairperson

Authors: Lasuba Memo | | Published: 15 hours ago

Photo|Courtesy

The Thirty-Ninth Ordinary Session of the African Union has concluded in Addis Ababa with Burundi’s President, Évariste Ndayishimiye, elected as Chairperson of the African Union for 2026.

The summit, held at the AU Headquarters, brought together African Heads of State and Government for two days of high-level discussions on peace, security, governance and development across the continent.

President Ndayishimiye takes over from Angola’s President, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, who served as AU Chairperson for 2025.

Leaders expressed concern over ongoing conflicts, terrorism and unconstitutional changes of government in parts of Africa, reaffirming their commitment to “silencing the guns” and strengthening support for AU-led peace operations.

The Assembly also launched the AU Theme of the Year 2026: ensuring sustainable water availability and safe sanitation systems to achieve the goals of Agenda 2063.

Heads of State further reiterated Africa’s call for reform of the United Nations Security Council and equitable representation in global governance institutions.

The summit ended with the adoption of several decisions and a vote of appreciation to Ethiopia for hosting the meeting.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan, Somalia ranked most corrupt countries in 2025 index 1

South Sudan, Somalia ranked most corrupt countries in 2025 index

Published February 10, 2026

Türkiye opens 2026 scholarships for South Sudanese students 2

Türkiye opens 2026 scholarships for South Sudanese students

Published February 10, 2026

Kiir removes two deputy governors at Bank of South Sudan 3

Kiir removes two deputy governors at Bank of South Sudan

Published February 10, 2026

Ugandan MP cuts power and withdraws scholarships from village after election loss 4

Ugandan MP cuts power and withdraws scholarships from village after election loss

Published February 10, 2026

know your vote: Understanding your constituency ahead of the 2026 elections 5

know your vote: Understanding your constituency ahead of the 2026 elections

Published February 10, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Tristar Country Director urges strategic triple-sector alliance to ignite South Sudanese sports

Published 6 hours ago

Special Court orders NSS to end “degrading” searches in Nasir trial

Published 6 hours ago

Where did the dollars go? Aggery Tisa explains why oil money isn’t reaching the Bank

Published 7 hours ago

WES lawmaker: Security takes major share of budget, but burden left to states

Published 10 hours ago

President Kiir returns from AU summit, reaffirms December elections

Published 12 hours ago

BB Energy lifts first South Sudan oil cargo after court dispute

Published 12 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th February 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.