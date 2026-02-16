You are here: Home | National News | News | Regional | AU summit ends with Burundi’s President elected chairperson
The Thirty-Ninth Ordinary Session of the African Union has concluded in Addis Ababa with Burundi’s President, Évariste Ndayishimiye, elected as Chairperson of the African Union for 2026.
The summit, held at the AU Headquarters, brought together African Heads of State and Government for two days of high-level discussions on peace, security, governance and development across the continent.
President Ndayishimiye takes over from Angola’s President, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, who served as AU Chairperson for 2025.
Leaders expressed concern over ongoing conflicts, terrorism and unconstitutional changes of government in parts of Africa, reaffirming their commitment to “silencing the guns” and strengthening support for AU-led peace operations.
The Assembly also launched the AU Theme of the Year 2026: ensuring sustainable water availability and safe sanitation systems to achieve the goals of Agenda 2063.
Heads of State further reiterated Africa’s call for reform of the United Nations Security Council and equitable representation in global governance institutions.
The summit ended with the adoption of several decisions and a vote of appreciation to Ethiopia for hosting the meeting.
