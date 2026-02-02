AU Peace & Security Council demands immediate ceasefire, release of First Vice President

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (Eye Radio) — The AU Peace and Security Council has called for an immediate end to all hostilities in South Sudan, coupled with a direct appeal for the release of the First Vice President and other political detainees, following the Council’s latest briefing in Addis Ababa.

In a statement released to the media on Monday, February 2, the Council expressed deep concern over a surge in ceasefire violations—including aerial bombardments and clashes among signatories—the Council warned that the peace process is at a critical crossroads.

With the extended transitional timeline set to expire in February 2027, the AU emphasized that there is “no viable military solution” and urged political leaders to recommit to the 2018 Revitalized Agreement (R-ARCSS) as the only framework for stability.

The Council emphasized that priority must be given to organizing national elections by December 2026. This is seen as a non-negotiable step to meeting the people’s aspirations and ending the transition by early 2027.

The AU Commission has been directed to expedite the establishment of the Hybrid Court for South Sudan. The Council issued a direct warning to perpetrators of sexual violence, arbitrary detentions, and extra-judicial killings: “they will be held accountable for their heinous acts.”

In a bid to reinvigorate dialogue, the PSC underlined the need for the release of the First Vice President and all other political detainees to facilitate a return to the peace process.

The Council highlighted a “deteriorating humanitarian situation” fueled by the influx of refugees from Sudan, localized insecurity, and climate change. It demanded “unfettered humanitarian access” to all affected populations.

The Republic of South Africa, acting as Chair of the High-Level Ad Hoc Committee of Five (C5), has offered to host a political retreat for signatory parties. This will be followed by a “C5 Plus Summit” on the margins of the 39th Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly in February 2026.

The AU Council explicitly called on the government to reconstitute in strict adherence to the letter and spirit of the R-ARCSS, accelerate the unification of forces and the permanent constitution-making process, and empower the National Elections Commission (NEC) with the resources needed for the 2026 polls.

“The Supreme interests of the people of South Sudan must be prioritized above all else. Political leaders must move away from the ideology of hate and embrace inclusive, genuine dialogue to prevent a total collapse of the peace process.” stated the statement.

