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AU Peace and Security Council to visit Juba for transition assessment

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: April 21, 2026

FILE PHOTO: The interior of the African Union Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. | Photo: AU

The African Union Mission in South Sudan (AUMISS) has announced a field mission by the AU Peace and Security Council (AU PSC) to Juba from Thursday, April 23, to Saturday, April 25, 2026.

According to a document obtained by Eye Radio, during the three-day visit, the Council will meet with President Salva Kiir Mayardit and other senior government officials.

The delegation also intends to engage with the Vice Presidency, R-ARCSS institutions, and international partners, including UNMISS, IGAD, and RJMEC.

The visit focuses on the implementation of outstanding tasks under the 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement. The Council aims to gather first-hand information to inform future decisions on how the African Union can support South Sudan in completing its transition toward general elections.

The mission will explore ways to facilitate the completion of remaining requirements stipulated in the peace deal.

AUMISS has invited key stakeholders to meet with the Council to discuss the progress of the peace process. The information gathered during these sessions will serve as a basis for AU PSC support strategies for the government and the people of South Sudan.

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23rd April 2026

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