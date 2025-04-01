AU Panel to visit Juba this week to mediate South Sudan Crisis

The African Union (AU) Panel of Respected African Leaders will visit South Sudan this week to help de-escalate the ongoing situation in the country.

Last week, the African Union (AU) announced plans to send a panel of respected African leaders to Juba to mediate the crisis following the house arrest of First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar.



In a statement dated March 27, AU Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf announced that a panel of wise individuals will be deployed to Juba as part of their efforts to help de-escalate the situation.

The statement dated March 28, the visit, scheduled from April 2 to April 6, aims to de-escalate tensions, promote dialogue, and support the full implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement (R-ARCSS).

It stated that following direct talks with President Kiir, AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Youssouf Ali addressed the current political situation in South Sudan, including recent violence in Nasir.

He reaffirmed the AU’s commitment to peace, dialogue, and reconciliation, underscoring the importance of sustained efforts towards peace and stability in the country.

“The African Union remains steadfast in supporting South Sudan’s peace process and its transition to democracy,” said Mahmoud Youssouf Ali.

“We are committed to working with all stakeholders to uphold the Revitalized Peace Agreement and ensure its full implementation.”

During their visit to Juba, the AU Panel of the Wise will meet with President Kiir, Vice Presidents, R-ARCSS institutions, electoral and constitutional bodies, as well as security officials.

The delegation will also engage with regional partners, including IGAD and the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (CTSAMVM).

Additionally, the AU Mission in South Sudan has informed the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and the Office of the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General (SRSG) about the visit.

The AU has invited UN Special Representative Secretary-General Nicholas Haysom for a meeting with the Panel to discuss the security situation and address pending peace tasks ahead of the upcoming elections.

The African Union remains dedicated to supporting South Sudan’s efforts to implement its peace agreement and establish a stable, democratic future.

The AU Panel of the Wise, established in 2007, is one of the key pillars of the African Peace and Security Architecture (APSA).

The Panel is tasked with supporting the work of the Peace and Security Council, particularly in conflict prevention and resolution across the continent.

Article 11 of the Protocol establishing the Peace and Security Council (PSC), sets up a five-person panel of “highly respected African personalities from various segments of society who have made outstanding contributions to the cause of peace, security and development on the continent” with a task “to support the efforts of the PSC and those of the Chairperson of the Commission, particularly in the area of conflict prevention.”

“The Panel of the Wise plays a critical role in conflict prevention, and its mandate remains an essential part of Africa’s efforts to maintain peace and security,” the AU stated.

The visit to South Sudan by the AU Panel of the Wise is an important step in advancing peace and ensuring continued progress in the country’s political transition.

