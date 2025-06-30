AU names former Somali PM as special envoy to South Sudan

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission has appointed former Prime Minister of Somalia, Dr. Abdiweli Mohamed Ali Gaas, as the AU Special Representative to South Sudan and Head of the Union’s Liaison Office in Juba.

The appointment was announced yesterday by the AU Chairperson’s office in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Gaas’ appointment means the exiting of his predecessor, Joram Biswaro of Tanzania who was appointed in 2016 by former AU Chairperson Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

According to the office of Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, the move underscores the African Union’s commitment to promoting peace, stability, and good governance in South Sudan.

Dr. Gaas who holds a PhD in economics has previously held academic positions at universities in the United States prior to his political career.

A respected academic and statesman, Dr. Gaas, is expected to bring a wealth of experience in governance, diplomacy, and regional peacebuilding to his new role.

He is widely recognized for spearheading institutional reforms, advancing federalism, and leading reconciliation efforts in Somalia.

From June 2011 to October 2012, he was Somalia’s Prime Minister before becoming President of Puntland an autonomous region of Somalia from 2014 to 2019.

In his new role Dr. Gaas will lead the AU’s diplomatic and political engagement in South Sudan, coordinating closely with the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the United Nations, and other regional and international stakeholders.

He will also play a key role in supporting the implementation of the 2018 South Sudan peace agreement.



