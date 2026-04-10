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AU Envoy: President Kiir pledges timely elections and end to transitional period

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 6 hours ago

FILE PHOTO: H.E. Jakaya Kikwete, the African Union (AU) High Representative for the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea - Courtesy

AU Envoy Jakaya Kikwete announced that President Salva Kiir has guaranteed there will be no further extensions to the transitional period, affirming that South Sudan will hold elections in December 2026 as scheduled.

The announcement followed high-level talks held at the Presidential Palace in Juba between President Kiir and Jakaya Kikwete, the African Union (AU) High Representative for the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea.

Speaking after the engagement, the former Tanzanian President described his visit as “exploratory.” He noted that his primary objective is to engage with key stakeholders and receive comprehensive briefings on the country’s political landscape.

“I am visiting South Sudan to talk to all stakeholders and get briefed on the situation,” Kikwete stated. “From there, I will report back to the African Union so we can develop a joint plan on how to proceed with our engagement.”

Kikwete emphasized that the African Union remains a steadfast partner in South Sudan’s democratic transition. He confirmed that the AU fully supports the December 2026 election timeline and is prepared to collaborate with the government to ensure a peaceful and successful outcome.

“The African Union wishes for the successful conduct of the elections in December this year,” Kikwete said. “In my discussions with the President, he assured me that the government is determined to ensure elections are held. There is not going to be any further extension—that is the important news.”

He concluded by reiterating the AU’s core mission for the country: “The African Union wishes South Sudan continued peace, unity, and stability.”

The findings from Kikwete’s consultations are expected to form the basis of a coordinated AU-South Sudan roadmap to support the final months of the transitional period.

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