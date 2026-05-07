AU calls for release of Dr. Machar, warns detention threatens peace process

The African Union Peace and Security Council (PSC) has called for the release of suspended First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar and other political detainees, warning that continued detention risks further complicating the fragile peace process.

The council made the call in a communiqué adopted at the PSC’s 1343rd meeting held on 30 April 2026, following a field mission to South Sudan conducted from 23 to 25 April 2026.

The Council urged sustained and coordinated engagement by IGAD, the African Union and the United Nations with the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (RTGoNU) to address the current political and security impasse.

It said such efforts should include the release of Dr. Machar and other political detainees to allow meaningful dialogue and a return to full implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS).

The PSC expressed concern over the continued house arrest of Dr. Machar, saying it is affecting trust among signatories of the peace agreement and slowing progress on the transitional roadmap.

It also stressed the need for an inclusive political process and urged all stakeholders to embrace dialogue as the only sustainable path to peace.

The Council underlined that there is no military solution to the conflict in South Sudan and called for an immediate and unconditional permanent ceasefire across the country.

It further emphasized that only genuine and inclusive dialogue can resolve political differences and restore stability.

The PSC said full implementation of the R-ARCSS remains critical for addressing the country’s political and security challenges and preventing a relapse into conflict.

The communiqué also highlighted the importance of cooperation among all regional and international partners in supporting South Sudan’s peace process, including IGAD, UNMISS, and other stakeholders.

Efforts to reach government and SPLM-IO representatives for comment on the AU call were not immediately successful.

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