AU backs South Sudan’s 2026 election roadmap and judicial processes

The African Union (AU) affirmed its support for South Sudan’s December 2026 elections and judicial processes following high-level talks between President Salva Kiir and AU Envoy Jakaya Kikwete in Juba this morning.



According to the Office of the President, the meeting highlighted growing alignment between South Sudan and the African Union on key political, legal, and transitional priorities as the country advances toward elections.

The upcoming polls are widely viewed as a critical milestone for consolidating peace and strengthening democratic institutions.

Speaking after the engagement, Jakaya Kikwete described the visit as a critical step in engaging directly with key stakeholders across the country, stating, “This is the first time I am talking to all the stakeholders, getting briefings about the situation in the country, getting advice on the specific issues and needs.”

The discussions emphasized the importance of sustained inter-party dialogue as a central pillar for consensus-building and ensuring a peaceful electoral environment.

The African Union further underscored the necessity for South Sudan to follow its judicial process through to its conclusion as part of upholding the rule of law and institutional integrity.

The African Union also expressed support for South Sudan’s decision to amend provisions of the Revitalized Agreement in accordance with Article 8.4 of the R-ARCSS, recognizing it as a legitimate process within the framework of the agreement.

Considering the limited timeframe ahead of the elections, both sides acknowledged the need to sequence key reforms, with agreement that certain provisions of the peace agreement will be implemented after the elections.

These include the constitutional review process, the national population census, and aspects of the security sector reform.

This meeting, along with the previous C5 meeting and the Pretoria meetings have led to a unified approach.

Kikwete emphasized that, “The outcomes of these engagements will be presented to the African Union as we work together with the Government of South Sudan to support the transition.”

Reaffirming continental backing, the envoy emphasized the African Union’s commitment to supporting South Sudan in achieving sustained peace, security, and stability, alongside the successful conduct of elections in December 2026.

He further confirmed that there will be no extension to the transitional timeline, stating, “There will be no extension,” and described the President’s assurance as “important news for both the region and the international community”

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