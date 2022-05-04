At least 10 people killed in cattle raid in Duk County

At least 10 people have reportedly been killed in a fresh attack in Duk County of Jonglei state on Wednesday, the area Commissioner has said.

John Chatem said some armed cattle raiders suspected to be from the neighboring Pibor Administrative Area attacked a cattle camp in Duk Padiet Payam at around 12:30 AM.

The reportedly more than 6 hours of fierce fighting left at least 11 people dead and countless injuries.

Most of the victims are children, women, and elderly people, according to Chatem.

The attackers, believed to be Pibor, allegedly looted seven thousand heads of cattle but were later recovered.

Commissioner John said the fighting was still ongoing as the locals are trying to recover the looted cattle.

However, he couldn’t confirm the exact number of people killed in the attack.

“The incident happened at around 12:30 AM in Payam Duk Paidit when an armed criminal from Pibor Administrative Area attacked the area at midnight and looted about 7, 500 head of cattle during the attack,” Chatem told Eye Radio.

“Children and women fled to the bush so this is what happened, in the night people were fighting until this morning, so a few minutes ago at around 9:30 AM they were able to recover the looted cows from them.

“At the moment we were not able to gather the full report of the casualties, of those who might die during the night and those who were killed after chasing the looters, and the number of wounded persons.

“According to information so far those who were killed are more than 11 people from Duk County, but we are yet to confirm it.”

Meanwhile, an MP representing Duk Padiet blamed the attack on the absence of security forces in the area.

Jesus Deng said there is no police presence in some counties of Jonglei state.

“It is really very sad, I don’t think even whether we have police in such areas because the last attack that took place in Baidiet I personal went there with a delegation from the national parliament and we later joined by the minister of interior, the IGP of the Police and the Governor himself,” Deng told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

“We tried to appeal to the minister of interior to make sure that the deployment is done in those areas to avoid such, but until now I don’t think there is police in those areas.

“There’s no deployment or enough police in the county headquarters, leave alone Payam Administration centers or even Bomas, I don’t think there’s a police.”

When contacted for comment, the Chief Administrative of Pibor Area, referred Eye Radio to speak to the Commissioner of Greater Pibor County.

However, efforts to get the Commissioner of Greater Pibor which is neighboring Duk County to comment were not immediately successful.

