Ateny warns public: “ignorance is no excuse” under new cybercrime law

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — The Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Hon. Ateny Wek Ateny, warned that ignorance of the law offers no immunity from prosecution following President Salva Kiir’s signing of the Cybercrime and Misuse of Computer Act.

Speaking to the press on Thursday, February 19, Minister Ateny emphasized that the new legal framework aims to secure cyberspace, making individual accountability a central pillar of South Sudan’s digital landscape.

He stated that the legislation is designed to create a balanced digital environment rather than suppress the country’s growing tech sector or stifle digital expression.

Minister Ateny clarified that the new law serves as a protective measure against the criminal exploitation of technology. He noted that while the law aims to safeguard the nation, it is not intended to instill fear or restrict legitimate innovation.

“It seeks to create a balanced framework that protects freedoms while safeguarding the nation against misuse of technology for criminal purposes,” the Minister stated.

He called on telecommunication operators, civil society, the private sector, and individual citizens to cooperate in promoting a culture of cybersecurity and ethical digital conduct.

Recognizing the media as a powerful “mouth” for information dissemination, Minister Ateny urged journalists to take the lead in public education. While the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Development holds the legal competence over the Act, the Ministry of ICT is tasked with educating the public on how to navigate cyberspace legally.

“It is incumbent upon me to educate the public about the law that is about to work,” he said. “You journalists have the responsibility now to take the information to everyone so that everyone knows.”

A central theme of the Minister’s address was the legal principle that ignorance provides no immunity from prosecution. He warned that once the law is active, individuals will be held accountable regardless of whether they have read the statutes.

“Not knowing the law doesn’t prohibit prosecutors from prosecuting you if you have committed a crime,” Ateny warned. He noted that even those with legal training—lawyers included—are not above the law, reiterating that “crime is an individual act” for which the perpetrator must bear sole responsibility.

By signing this Act, the government intends to bring those who abuse cyberspace to justice, ensuring that South Sudan’s digital transition is defined by accountability and safety.

