Ateny calls for stronger regional cooperation on AI

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The Minister of Information, Ateny Wek Ateny, has called for stronger regional cooperation in the use of emerging technologies during a conference in Kigali.
Ateny, who is the Minister of Information, Communication, Technology and Postal Services and government spokesperson, made the remarks while delivering South Sudan’s country statement at a three-day Artificial Intelligence conference hosted by the Government of Rwanda.
The minister urged member states of the East African Community to strengthen partnerships and collaboration in harnessing new technologies such as artificial intelligence.
He also called on universities, researchers, and academic institutions to work closely with governments in supporting innovation and advancing regional integration goals.
The conference brought together high-level officials, including ministers responsible for ICT, foreign affairs, and higher education from countries such as Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Somalia.
Officials say the meeting aims to explore how artificial intelligence can support development and innovation across the region.
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