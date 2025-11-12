At UN, South Sudan says it’s still committed to peace deal despite challenges

South Sudan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Cecilia Adeng, has told the Security Council that the 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement remains the only path toward stability in the country.

Adeng said the peace deal continues to guide efforts for peace, reconciliation, and institutional reform within the government.

She reaffirmed the country’s commitment to completing the transitional period, including the unification of forces, judicial reforms, and establishment of key transitional institutions.

“The government of South Sudan reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the full implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement of the conflict in the Republic of South Sudan. Despite the numerous challenges in which all of you here have mentioned, the Revitalized Peace Agreement remains the only way out of the transition and the only way into stability in South Sudan,” she said.

The ambassador also stressed that the ongoing trials of certain individuals in the Special Court should not be seen as undermining the implementation of the peace agreement.

“It remains steadfast in pursuing peace, reconciliation, and institutional reform of our government so that we could complete this transitional period, including the unification of armed forces, judicial reform, and the establishment of key transitional institutions,” she added.