12th November 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | National News | News | Peace   |   At UN, South Sudan says it’s still committed to peace deal despite challenges

At UN, South Sudan says it’s still committed to peace deal despite challenges

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 14 minutes ago

Ambassador Cecilia Deng, South Sudan Parmanent Representative to the United Nations - Photo credit: UN Photo/Evan Schneider

South Sudan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Cecilia Adeng, has told the Security Council that the 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement remains the only path toward stability in the country.

Adeng said the peace deal continues to guide efforts for peace, reconciliation, and institutional reform within the government.

She reaffirmed the country’s commitment to completing the transitional period, including the unification of forces, judicial reforms, and establishment of key transitional institutions.

“The government of South Sudan reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the full implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement of the conflict in the Republic of South Sudan. Despite the numerous challenges in which all of you here have mentioned, the Revitalized Peace Agreement remains the only way out of the transition and the only way into stability in South Sudan,” she said.

The ambassador also stressed that the ongoing trials of certain individuals in the Special Court should not be seen as undermining the implementation of the peace agreement.

“It remains steadfast in pursuing peace, reconciliation, and institutional reform of our government so that we could complete this transitional period, including the unification of armed forces, judicial reform, and the establishment of key transitional institutions,” she added.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 15:55:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Special Court grants some detainees family food, daily sunlight access 1

Special Court grants some detainees family food, daily sunlight access

Published November 5, 2025

Drunken soldier arrested in Bor town for threatening woman in viral video 2

Drunken soldier arrested in Bor town for threatening woman in viral video

Published November 6, 2025

Germany allocates $24,000 to Eye Radio for broadcast restoration in three states 3

Germany allocates $24,000 to Eye Radio for broadcast restoration in three states

Published November 7, 2025

“We fear God, women can fix S. Sudan economy” — says Lakes activist 4

“We fear God, women can fix S. Sudan economy” — says Lakes activist

Published November 7, 2025

Wani Igga Foundation launches with scholarship program at its core 5

Wani Igga Foundation launches with scholarship program at its core

Published 23 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

At UN, South Sudan says it’s still committed to peace deal despite challenges

Published 14 minutes ago

UN: Juba’s demands on peace mission are ‘serious threat’ to UNMISS viability

Published 35 minutes ago

Greater Pibor launches Commissioners’ Forum to strengthen local institutions

Published 1 hour ago

EU calls for dialogue, ceasefire, and peace in South Sudan

Published 2 hours ago

Former traffic police boss denies refusing transfer to Aweil

Published 3 hours ago

South Sudan to showcase local products at East African trade fair

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th November 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.