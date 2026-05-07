Artists call for dialogue with security after John Frog beating incident

The South Sudan Artists’ Union has called for dialogue between artists and security organs following the assault and detention of singer John Frog, allegedly by security operatives on Wednesday.

John Frog, whose real name is John Aguek, was later released after a brief detention. His release came after fellow musicians threatened to protest after a viral video showed him being beaten by members of the security organs.

In a statement following the incident, Nyambura Kenyi, Secretary General of the Artists’ Union, welcomed the release of the musician.

“On behalf of South Sudan Artists Union, we express our sincere gratitude to the government of the Republic of South Sudan for promoting positive actions leading to release of our artist John Frog. We appreciate the professionalism, shows and resolve in reasons misunderstanding with security personnel and self-guidance is safety and the right,” he said.

He commended the government for responding to calls for his release, describing the incident as a misunderstanding involving security personnel.

The union said it supports peaceful dialogue between artists and security institutions to prevent similar incidents in the future.

“We welcome the peaceful resolutions and encourage to continue dialogue between artists and security institutions to prevent the similar incidents happen in the future. The unions remain committed to construct and engage promotions and creativity, creative art and nations unity for all,” he said.

The assault and subsequent detention of John Frog sparked widespread uproar across the entertainment sector, social media users and supporters.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter