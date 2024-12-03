Army urges Juba shooting victims to meet investigation team in Bilpam

South Sudan People’s Defense Force (SSPDF) has signaled the commencement of an enquiry into the November 21 fighting in Juba, and urges wounded persons, families of loved ones killed in crossfire, and those who incurred property damage to report to Bilpam with the right documentation.

Heavy gunfire erupted at the residence of Gen Akol in the Tongpiny area on November 21 following a confrontation between SSPDF soldiers assigned to guard his home and those attempting to relocate him from Tongpiny to his Jebel residence.

Two days later, the army confirmed that four people were killed during the sporadic fighting in Juba, including two soldiers and two civilians, both of whom were run over by an armored personnel carrier.

In a press statement on December 3, army spokesperson, Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai said the investigation committee started its work by visiting former NSS chief, Akol Koor and took his statement about the incident.

The committee led by General Koang Chuol also heard from two officers in command of the forces that were directly involved in combat with bodyguards of the spy master.

The investigation will now hear accounts of members of the public who were caught in crossfire, soldiers who were wounded in combat, and civilians who were wounded in crossfire.

“The committee takes this opportunity to call upon members of the public whose properties were destroyed or damaged during the shooting incident to the committee at SSPDF headquarters in Bilpam for further arrangements, guidance and directives on ascertaining the losses,” the statement reads.

“On the same note, the committee urges those who were wounded in crossfire and relatives of the deceased to report to the army headquarters with form 8 duly filled and signed by relevant authorities, death certificate, and certified receipts indicating expenses incurred during treatment.”

The committee said complaints submitted after the completion of its work will not be considered for redress.

