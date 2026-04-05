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Army Chief warns soldiers over ethnic targeting following Khor Khaltan attack

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 16 hours ago

CDF Lt. Gen. Paul Nang Majok, SSPDF Chief of Defense Forces - (Courtesy).

The SSPDF Chief of Defense Forces has ordered an immediate end to ethnic targeting, warning that any soldier who singles out civilians based on their background will face military discipline.

The Chief of Defense Forces (CDF) issued the order to remind the military of its duty to protect every citizen, regardless of their tribe, religion, or gender.

In a statement released by spokesperson Major General Lul Ruai Koang, the military addressed reports that specific groups were targeted after clashes at Khor Khaltan on March 28.

“The command of SSPDF has learned with dismay false information circulating on various social media platforms allegation that members of the Nuer ethnic group are being targeted following clashes at Khor Galtan in March 2026,” stated the statement.

Maj. Gen. Lul said that nine people, mostly from Unity State, were arrested for looting after the attacks but have since been released. He said providing the facts of the matter is necessary to stop tensions from growing between communities.

To prevent future cases of profiling within the army, the CDF told all units to follow the SPLA Act 2008. “Any soldier or group of soldiers found violating the Act will face disciplinary measures, including being tried by a military court,” Maj. Gen. Lul said.

“In order to prevent future cases of ethnic profiling, the SSPDF Chief of Defense Forces hereby orders all servicemen and women to execute their constitutional mandate, protecting all citizens without discrimination, based on ethnicity, religion, race, or gender,” the order stated.

The directive serves as a reminder of the legal obligations of the armed forces. By citing the SPLA Act, the leadership is calling for more accountability and professionalism within the ranks.

The SSPDF stated that protecting civilians is the main goal of their work. Soldiers are now under orders to do their jobs without bias and to respect the rights of all people during and after operations.

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