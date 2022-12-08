8th December 2022
Army chief Santino directed to deploy unified forces to Upper Nile

Author: Staff Writer | Published: 23 mins ago

President Salva Kiir addressing mourners during the burial of late Alfred Akwoch in Juba on Tuesday - Octo. 18, 2022 - Credit: Moses Awan/Eye Radio

President Salva Kiir has directed the Chief of Defense Forces, Santino Wol to deploy the unified forces to conflict-affected areas in the Upper Nile state.

This is according to Lilly Adhieu Manyiel, the Press Secretary in the President’s office.

She made the statement while clarifying President Salva Kiir’s remarks at the closing of the SPLM National Liberation Council on Tuesday that he cannot stop those fighting in the Upper Nile region.

“While deploring the sub-national violence in the Upper Nile region that is taking toll on innocent civilians, president Kiir said he can not do it “alone”

Adhieu said the President was referring to the complex nature of actors behind the conflict that makes providing immediate solution challenging.

She said the statement does not mean the President is willfully neglecting what is taking place in the Upper Nile region and has directed the army to deploy forces to the hot spot areas.

“The statement does not mean that President is willfully neglecting what is taking place in the Upper Nile region nor does it imply the government inability to to solve the problem.”

“In fact, the President has already directed the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) to deploy unified  SSPDF in the area to the civilians.”

Adhieu added Kiir is determined to do whatever it takes to end the violence in Upper Nile and other parts of the country.

 

