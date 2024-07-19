Army chief delegates team to Uganda over border tension

The army chief of defense force has formed a committee to engage with the Ugandan counterparts in resolving tension in the border areas of the two countries.

Last week, Locals in Magwi County in Eastern Equatoria State reported that Ugandan People’s Defense Force set up a base in side South Sudan since 26th June 2024.

Farmers in Magwi’s Owingkibul, Ngomoromo and Pogee villages alleged that UPDF soldiers harassed and sent them away from their farmlands.

Army officers there confirmed the encroachment by the Ugandan forces and the arrest of three of their compatriots.

The officers said they had reported the issue to their head office, awaiting directives.

However, Lul Ruai Koang, South Sudan’s army spokesperson said, the Chief of Defense Forces wrote a letter to his Ugandan Counterpart to release three soldiers detained in the neighboring country.

Meanwhile, he said, army chief First Lieutenant Santino Deng Wol formed a committee and tasked it with the responsibility to engage with Ugandan army.

“The chief of defense force also took another step of forming a committee that would go to Uganda to engage UPDF and would have a better picture of the situation along the common border once they come back with their findings and recommendations.”

General Lul Ruai urged patience among the service men deployed to Magwi County as the political leadership finds a peace solution to the matter.

“There’s very great desire for us to continue coexisting peacefully, we have putted in place measures in the past including formation of Joint technical committee tasked with the responsibility of coming up with long term solutions to these recurring problems of the border

“So they should all hold a bit as the political leadership finds a peaceful solution,” he added.



In February 2023, Kitgum’s Resident District Commission Odong Geoffrey Osborne and Magwi County’s former commissioner David Otto inked treaty to ease border trade among the two communities.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



South Sudan reduces Paris-bound basketball fans over economic crisis Previous Post