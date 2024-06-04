4th June 2024
Army arrests four NAS operatives, releases ten suspected highway robbers in Yei

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

Commissioner of Yei County with senior SSPDF officer took a photo with some suspected high-way robbers released robbers and detained NAS fighters - Courtesy

The Commissioner of Yei County in Central Equatoria State says the army in Yei has detained four armed men allied to NAS, but released ten others who were held in possession of illegal guns.

Aggrey Cyrus Kanyikwa says the ten were initially accused of waylaying travelers especially Boda Boda riders and abducting people in Yei.

They were held in the Mijori area of Yei River.

However, an investigation by military intelligence showed the guns belonged to their deceased relatives who were SSPDF soldiers.

Meanwhile, Cyprus said, four others believed to be NAS members have been detained.

“It happened that 10 of them were allegedly innocent because they did not possess their guns as military men as for some activities of criminals, but they were possessing guns that were by then of the members of SSPDF who died,” Cyprus said.

“Most of them died while at home during 2016, they might have deserted home and they have died in their homes living in a gun or others died after taking a leaf,” he said.

“They came home with their guns and they died at home. However, there were four of them who were part of the National Salvation Front and they were involved in those criminal activities.

“They are still being held by the SSPDG, of course, not as criminals without any fear, and this was what happened yesterday and I’m grateful to release the 10 men yesterday.”

According to Aggrey Cyrus, the SSPDF Military intelligence has so far collected 26 guns since last month.

