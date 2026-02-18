18th February 2026

Armed land grabbers leave Garbo community vulnerable

Author: Staff Writer | Published: 5 hours ago

The landgrabber build into farms, causing insecurity to the natives|Courtesy

Communities in Garbo-Wurnyaka and surrounding areas of Mangala Payam, including Rodoro Boma  of Juba County in Central Equatoria State remain vulnerable as armed land grabbers continue their operations despite repeated interventions by authorities.

Lawmaker at the statement parliament, Legge Lino of Mangala Payam said the problem has persisted for almost three years.

“We tried many attempts with the former commissioner, Charles Yotef, and the current commissioner, Emmanuel Yotef. One of the main problems is that the grabbers are armed, many with soldiers. Authorities bring soldiers intermittently, but they leave after a few hours, leaving the community exposed,” Lino explained.

He proposed establishing a permanent police station or joint security operation to disarm armed land grabbers and protect unarmed residents.

“We need a joint force to ensure people cannot carry weapons into these areas. Soldiers would be part of this operation,” he said.

Authorities have demarcated several areas, including Blocks 5, 8, and 9, with Yuba County announcing 13 locations for the showing of land boundaries. Lino said the process is ongoing in areas such as Domadan and Garbo, but resistance from neighbors sometimes complicates the effort.

Alsendro Jada, executive chief of Rodolo Boma and Garbu Village, confirmed that grabbers have built houses on farmland despite military presence.

“We sent soldiers, but they continue. Our people are peaceful; all we want is to stay and feed our children,” Jada said.

Residents and local authorities continue to call for a sustained security presence to prevent armed land grabbers from leaving communities unprotected.

