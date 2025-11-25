ARC pledges to address staff salary arrears claimed at $60 Million

The management of African Resource Construction (ARC) says it is working with relevant authorities to resolve unpaid staff salary arrears dating back to 2024 amid financial constraints.

The company’s Human Resource Manager, Deng Manyiel, made the remarks in response to a letter circulating from the company’s staff union, which claims that employees are owed $60 million in accumulated salaries and terminal benefits.

According to the union letter, workers who were laid off in June 2025 are demanding 15 months of unpaid salaries and terminal benefits. Those downsized in September are seeking 17 months’ arrears and benefits, while staff who remain employed say they are owed up to 20 months of unpaid wages.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Tuesday, Deng acknowledged the arrears, attributing them to ongoing financial difficulties since last year.

“In that category, that’s correct. According to the company’s plan, because we face financial difficulties for the last three months, since I think from 2024, we haven’t yet paid full salary for the staff. And for that reason, we changed redundancy plan, as you mentioned, and the company is still committed to see on how to clear those areas as soon the financial position of the company is okay,” Deng said.

He explained that the delays stemmed from a crisis that disrupted oil production last year, cutting off the company’s main source of funding and halting some road projects.

“It’s our obligation for ARC to clear those areas. Our challenge is the source of funding. You know, there were some crises to do with oil for roads last year, seeing the oil was stopped due to crisis in Sudan. From that time, we were unable to get enough funds,” Deng added.

“Even our project stopped for a while, and the company was also to be continued with the maintenance plan for the road. So that’s how we came into the tenth of the monetary area for the staff salary and wages.”

ARC said it remains committed to settling outstanding payments once its financial situation improves.

