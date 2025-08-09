Ann Taker files complaint over disqualification from SSFF race

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — The only female candidate for the South Sudan Football Federation (SSFF) Second Vice President, Ms. Ann Nyakuet Taker, has challenged her disqualification from the upcoming elections by filing a complaint with the SSFA Ethics Committee.
The SSFF Electoral Committee has disqualified the only female candidate for Second Vice President from the upcoming 2025–2029 elections.
The decision to disqualify her was made after she lost a key nomination from the Kaujok Football Association, which left her with fewer nominations than the required minimum.
During a press conference at SSFA headquarters on Friday, August 8, Electoral Appeal Committee chairperson Tong Majok explained the specific reason for her disqualification.
He said an objection was raised by her rival, Venansio Amum Deng, against Ms. Taker’s fourth nomination from the Kaujok Football Association.
“The panel decided to make that nomination invalid,” Tong stated, because the same association had also nominated her opponent, a violation of Article 31.4 of the SSFA statutes.
With this nomination, as well as one from the Upper Nile Sport Foundation, invalidated, Ms. Taker was left with only three valid nominations—one short of the required number.
The appeal committee upheld the objection and directed the electoral committee to remove her name from the final list of candidates.
According to Eye Radio sources, Ms. Taker has now filed a complaint with the SSFF Ethics Committee to seek justice.
The SSFA has previously emphasized its commitment to transparency and integrity in the electoral process.